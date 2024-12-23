Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O'Brien Talks Transfer Portal
Since the transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 9, the Boston College Eagles football program has picked up seven additions out of it.
During his press conference on Monday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke about his program’s activeness in the transfer portal.
“I think we’ve done a good job in the portal,” said O’Brien. “We’ve worked very hard to bring in the right guys, it seems like we’ve gotten the right guy. You never know until they start playing but we’re very happy with where we are in the portal and again, it opens up again after spring practice. Like I’ve said from day one, we’ll never be like a massive portal team.
We’re going to recruit high school players and develop high school players, but if we can supplement certain positions like quarterback, defensive line for instance, tight end for instance, I think that’ll help our football team. We feel really good about the guys we’ve been able to acquire out of the portal.”
One of those additions is former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who was recruited by O’Brien while he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Crimson Tide.
The 55-year-old spoke about Lonergan and gave a little insight into the process of getting him to The Heights.
“Dylan was a guy that I recruited when I was at Alabama,” said O’Brien. “Played at Brookwood High School outside of Atlanta, was a really good baseball player, a pitcher, [and] threw the ball 94/95 miles an hour. Right-handed quarterback, state champion quarterback, went to Alabama.
When you recruit, especially in the SEC, you don’t have a lot of guys you’re recruiting so you become close with the families of the people that you recruit. So, they stayed in touch and at the end of their season, he wanted to make a move and he entered into the portal and he visited BC, had a good visit, and we’ve really upgraded our quarterback room, no doubt about it.”
The Eagles wrap up their season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.
