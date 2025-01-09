Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Reveals Game Status of Former Boston College WR Zay Flowers
Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will miss Baltimore’s Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made the announcement while speaking to the media on Thursday.
“Zay Flowers is not going to be able to make it to the game this week,” said Harbaugh. “So he’ll get started again next week and we’ll move forward with the guys we have and we’re excited about the guys we have which is everybody else.”
Flowers exited Baltimore’s game on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter with a knee injury after completing a 12-yard reception.
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday night that it was not a major injury and seemed to be a sprain.
“#Ravens Pro Bowl WR Zay Flowers, ruled out with a knee injury, is believed to have suffered a sprain, sources say, pending the MRI,” wrote Rapoport via X. “It’s not considered a major injury, though there is a real chance he misses next week. If Baltimore takes care of business, he could be back.”
Earlier in the week, Harbaugh confirmed it was not a season-ending injury and his status was day-to-day.
This season, Flowers has had a standout year as he has tallied 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns.
The 62-year-old also shared that Flowers has been focused on his rehab and that they will re-evaluate next week if the Ravens win.
“He’s locked in on his rehab,” said Harbaugh. “I mean, he’s locked in. Every time I walk in there, he’s in there working on it and we’ll see how it looks next week.”
The Ravens will take on the Steelers on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
