Former Boston College Football Defensive Back Announces Transfer Destination
Former Boston College Eagles football defensive back Jalen Cheek has announced his transfer destination.
The redshirt junior, who is transferring to UAB in Birmingham, Ala., shared his decision in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.
“GIVE ME ALABAMA,” said Cheek via X. “#WinAsOne #205.”
The Sicklerville, N.J., native spent four seasons with the Eagles program and appeared in 23 games and tallied 33 total tackles (18 solo and 15 assisted), four passes defended, and one interception.
In 2024, he was at the top of the depth chart at the free safety position alongside Carter Davis.
Cheek was one of the first few Eagles to enter the portal and announced his decision to transfer on Dec. 1, 2024.
“Boston College will always have a special place in my heart,” said Cheek. “With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.”
As a prospect, Cheek was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 543 nationally, No. 41 in cornerbacks, and No. 9 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
He chose the Eagles over Baylor, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, and more.
Cheek was one of 13 Boston College players to enter the portal this offseason. He joined quarterbacks Thomas Castellanos and Jack Brandon, linebacker Sione Hala, defensive backs Ryan Turner, Cole Batson and Kahlil Ali, wide receivers Jayden McGowan, Jerand Bradley and Montrell Wade, offensive lineman Ilija Krajnovic, and defensive linemen Regen Terry and Nigel Tate.
Cheek joins a UAB program that went 3-9 overall and 2-6 in conference play last year.
