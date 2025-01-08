Boston College Football Defensive Back Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Boston College Eagles defensive back Bryquice Brown has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Brown made the announcement via an Instagram post on Tuesday.
“First and foremost, I would like to give all the glory to God,” said Brown. “Playing football has transformed my life in many different aspects and has allowed me to meet some wonderful people along the way. Without the Lord, none of this would be possible.
Next, I’d want to thank Georgia State University and Boston College for providing me with opportunities to further my education and grow as a man both on and off the field,” said Brown. “Also, I’d like to thank every coach that helped me get to where I am today, from little league to college. The knowledge I have received has made me into the player I am today, and I am appreciative of it all.”
The Dorchester, Mass., native spent one season in Chestnut Hill after transferring from Georgia State. In his sole season with the Eagles, he appeared in eight games and tallied 15 total tackles (12 solo and three assisted), one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.
The 5-foot-11, 183-pound defensive weapon entered The Heights as a three-star transfer and ranked No. 787 overall and No. 106 in cornerbacks, according to 247Sports. The outlet also rated him as a three-star prospect from the class of 2019 and ranked him No. 195 in safeties and No. 206 in the state of Mass.
While at Georgia State from 2019-23, he appeared in 43 games and tallied 136 total tackles (94 solo and 42 assisted), 29 passes defended, five interceptions, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one block.
“Finally, I’d like to thank my family and teammates,” said Brown. “The relationships I’ve built over the years will last a lifetime. That being said, I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. It has been a dream of mine to compete at the next level and I’m ready to see where God takes me next. Thank you.”
The 2025 NFL Draft will be from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. It will air on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.
