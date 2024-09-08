Read and React: College Gameday Going to the Wrong Columbia This Weekend is a Loss
Boston College fans should be looking on with puzzled eyes at this week's College Gameday hosting decision.
It was announced by the program that this week's show would be from Columbia, South Carolina, where the LSU Tigers (1-1) will play the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) in an early SEC tilt. However, looking at the most recent Top 25 poll, this isn't even a ranked matchup.
Boston College opened this week at No. 24 in the poll, while Missouri climbed, BC's week three foe, climbed all the way to the sixth spot. This makes Mizzou/BC one of only two ranked matchups on the slate this weekend with Kansas State and Arizona's friday night game being the only other offering.
If the point of the show is to showcase the best two teams playing each other each week, then going to watch a team who lost to USC in week one and allowed Nichols State to come into Tiger Stadium and score 21 points vs. a South Carolina team that struggled to get by Old Dominion is the best offering this week, then fans can spend a bit longer in their tailgate spots.
Bill O'Brien has his team on a roll in his first year at the helm, is 1-0 in ACC play and completely handled business against Duquesne this past weekend. 6,000 students packed into Alumni Stadium to watch said Duquesne game this past week, and the Eagles have arguably the most momentum out of anyone in the ACC in general.
It's a no brainer where College Gameday should be this week, but who knows? Maybe they just picked the wrong Columbia.