Eagles vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 14 (How to Bet Justin Herbert)
We have just one more NFL Week 14 game to watch and bet on, and it's a fun one on Monday night between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. If you want to get in on some player props for tonight's game, I have you covered. Let's dive into two of my favorites.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Chargers
- Justin Herbert UNDER 31.5 Pass Attempts (-104)
- Cameron Dicker OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (+105)
Justin Herbert UNDER 31.5 Pass Attempts (-104)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why Justin Herbert to go UNDER his passing attempts total is my No. 7-ranked prop bet for Week 14:
Justin Herbert has gone over 31.5 pass attempts just once in his last five games. Now, with an injured hand and a game against an Eagles defense that seemingly can’t stop the run, I expect the Chargers to stick to the ground and not ask too much from their quarterback.
Cameron Dicker OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (+105)
The Chargers' kicker, Cameron Dicker, could have a busy night on Monday. The Chargers have struggled in the red zone this season, ranking 23rd in red zone touchdown percentage, scoring a touchdown on just 51.22% of their red zone trips. Now, they take on an Eagles' defense that's fourth in the league in red zone defense, allowing teams to score a touchdown on just 50% of red zone trips against them. If that holds true, Dicker has a chance to cruise past 7.5 kicking points.
