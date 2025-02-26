Report: Boston College Alumnus Granted Permission to Seek Trade
A Boston College football alumnus looks to be on the move.
Former Eagle Harold Landry III has been given permission to seek a trade from the Tennessee Titans, according to a report from ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
“Titans have granted permission to former Pro-Bowl LB Harold Landry to seek a trade, per sources,” said Schefter via X. “Landry started all 17 games last season, finishing with 71 tackles, nine sacks, 18 pressures and four pass deflections. The 28-year-old Landry has 31.5 sacks in the last three seasons he has played, and is due a $17.5 million base salary this season.”
Landry III spent four seasons with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 47 games and tallied 160 total tackles (100 solo and 60 assisted), 49 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, six passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one interception.
The Spring Lake, N.C., native racked up accolades throughout his collegiate career, including All-ACC Second and Third Team honors as well as won the NEFW Gold Helmet Season Award and the the Bulger Lowe Award.
In 2016, he set the single-season sack record for the program with 16.5, a mark former defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku tied in 2024.
The 28-year-old was drafted as the No. 41 overall pick (second round) by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft where he has spent the entirety of his professional career thus far.
With Tennessee, Landry III has appeared in 98 games and has recorded 360 total tackles (216 solo and 144 assisted), 50.5 sacks, 12 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and one safety.
He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.