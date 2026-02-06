Roger Goodell Offered NFL's Help As Challenges to NCAA Eligibility Rules Mount

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with the media at his annual "State of the NFL" press conference to kickoff Super Bowl week, and gave his thoughts on the ongoing eligibility issues the NCAA has encountered of late.

On the basketball side, multiple players have tried to return to college basketball after being drafted into the NBA. These decisions have led to eligibility fights in state court over whether or not players should be able to return amid NIL and revenue-sharing considerations. Ex-pro Charles Bediako won a temporary restraining order to continue playing at Alabama, James Nnaji returned to Baylor after being drafted in 2023 by the Pistons, and ex-Charlotte Hornets guard Amari Bailey is attempting a return to college basketball as well. Bailey would be the first player to win college eligibility after playing regular season minutes in an NBA game.

Goodell gave a thoughtful answer, while acknowledging that the league will mostly stay in its lane, unless asked to assist.

"There's obviously a lot of change going on and a lot of disruption, and they do need to bring some clarity to that," Goodell said. "And I think that's something that, if for some reason we could be helpful with the right people, we would obviously be willing to engage with anybody. But I think we try to stay in our lane unless we're invited in to be a part of the solution."

The NFL has had a long-standing rule where a player needs to be at least three years removed from college while forfeiting college eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

"We keep a close eye on this," Goodell said. "I think our eligibility rule is really good for young men who play our sport. It gives them a chance to mature and get an education, which will benefit them for a lifetime. I also think [the rules] develop stars. They come in as stars, and I think the strength of college is something that I think is good for all of us."

Where the NCAA eligibility mess leads is anybody's guess, but the NFL plans to stay out of the fray unless they're consulted with on the matter.

