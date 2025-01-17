Report: Boston College Football Defensive Line Coach Not Returning in 2025
The Boston College Eagles football program has made multiple roster moves this offseason.
The Eagles lost 13 players to the transfer portal and gained 11 players. Boston College's transfer class currently ranks No. 58 in 247Sports' Class of 2025 Transfer Rankings.
Now, the program will go through its first coaching change and coaching search of the offseason.
According to a report from ESPN’s college football senior writer Pete Thamel, Boston College’s defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong will not return to the program next season.
“Sources: Boston College defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong will not return in 2025,” wrote Thamel via X. “The Eagles are searching for a new defensive line coach.”
Comissiong spent one season with Boston College as the defensive line coach and has had two stints in total with the Eagles. He also served in the same position from 2007-12.
Prior to coming back to The Heights, he spent three seasons at Cornell as the linebackers coach.
The Maine alumnus is a veteran coach that has spent most of his career in the New England area and has worked on the defensive side of the ball. Other stints he has had as a defensive line coach include with Maine (1996-97 and 2000-05), Bates (1998-99), Harvard (2006), Old Dominion (2013-19), and Hampton (2020).
