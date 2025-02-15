Report: Boston College Football Secondary Coach Headed to NFL
The Boston College Eagles football program will be looking for a new secondary coach during the offseason.
Ray Brown, who joined the Eagles staff in 2024, is being hired as the cornerbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from CBS Sports/247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz.
“The #49ers are set to hire Boston College’s Ray Brown as cornerbacks coach, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports,” said Zenitz via X. “Helped BC post its first seven win regular season since 2018 this past season. Previously worked at Washington State, where he coached Panthers 2024 draft pick Chau Smith-Wade.”
Brown helped lead a defense that recorded 17 interceptions last year which tied for first in the ACC, 31 sacks which was seventh, 13 forced fumbles which ranked third, and eight fumble recoveries which tied for third.
He also was a big asset on the recruiting trail. Brown is credited with landing multiple prospects for Boston College including class of 2025 safeties Marcus Upton and Omarion Davis as well as cornerback Charleston Coldon. He was also one of two coaches credited with picking up class of 2026 quarterback Corin Berry.
The East Central University alumnus’ coaching career dates back to 2010. He worked at his alma mater as the run-game coordinator and running backs coach for two seasons.
In 2012, he was hired by Oklahoma Baptist to serve as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach followed by a one-year stint at Washington State as a graduate assistant and safeties coach in 2013.
Other jobs Brown has held include graduate assistant and cornerbacks coach at Arizona Stare (2014-15), defensive backs coach at Abilene Christian (2016–18), and cornerbacks coach at Troy (2019-20), Utah State (2022), and Washington State (2023) before being hired by O’Brien last year.
This will be the second coaching change of the offseason. Jordan Thomas, the former assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns, was hired earlier in the year to become the next D-Line coach after it was reported Jeff Comissiong was leaving the program.