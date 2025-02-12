Boston College Football Officially Announces Hiring of Jordan Thomas to Staff
The Boston College Eagles football program has officially announced the hiring of Jordan Thomas as its next defensive line coach.
The Eagles announced the move via a social media post on Tuesday evening.
“From the NFL to the Heights, welcome Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas,” said Boston College Football via X.
The addition to Boston College’s coaching staff was first announced on Jan. 23 by a report from ESPN’s college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
Thomas comes to Chestnut Hill from Cleveland, Ohio where he spent the last three football seasons as the assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.
Prior to joining Cleveland, he worked at Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, Calif., as an assistant coach (2016), Texas A&M-Kingsville as a graduate assistant (2017), and San Diego State as a graduate assistant (2018-19) and defensive line coach (2020-21).
In 2023, Thomas helped a defensive unit that recorded the sixth-most sacks (49), tied for the second-most interceptions (18) in the NFL. The organization also led total defense, passing defense, third down percentage, and first downs allowed.
"We interviewed a bunch of people for this d-line job and Jordan Thomas was the best," said O'Brien on the latest episode of The Bill O'Brien Podcast, according to the official press release. "A very detailed, young guy. He comes to us from the Cleveland Browns and he'll do a great job with this d-line. We are excited to add Jordan Thomas to the staff."
The San Diego State alumnus replaces former Eagles defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong, who decided not to return to the program in January.