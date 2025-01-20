Report: Chicago Bears Hiring Former Boston College Football Staffer as Head Coach
Former Boston College football staffer Ben Johnson is being hired to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears, according to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
“A new day in Chicago: The #Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Ben Johnson as their head coach, per sources,” said Pelissero via X. “Johnson is set to fly there soon and contract parameters are in place. Barring a last-minute snag, the #Lions OC lands with an NFC North rival.”
Johnson spent three seasons with the Eagles program as a graduate assistant (2009-10) and tight ends coach (2011) before moving to the NFL.
During his professional career, he has had stints with the Miami Dolphins (2012-18) as an offensive assistant, assistant quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach, assistant wide receivers coach, and wide receivers coach, and the Detroit Lions (2019-25) where he served as the offensive quality control coach, tight ends coach, passing game coordinator, and most recently offensive coordinator.
This past season with Detroit, he helped bolster a 15-2 overall record, a NFC North title, and a playoff appearance as the No. 1-seed, and led the offense to a 72.4-percent completion percentage which ranked the highest in the NFL, 4,718 yards which ranked the second-highest, and 39 touchdowns which ranked the third-highest.
This will be Johnson’s first head coaching job in his career.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Former Boston College Football Defensive Back Transfers to UC Davis
Report: Boston College Football Defensive Line Coach Not Returning in 2025
Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Football Adds to 2026 Recruiting Class