Report: Chicago Bears Hiring Former Boston College Football Staffer as Head Coach

The former Eagles coach has his first head coaching job in his career.

Kim Rankin

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reacts to a play against Buffalo Bills during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reacts to a play against Buffalo Bills during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Boston College football staffer Ben Johnson is being hired to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears, according to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“A new day in Chicago: The #Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Ben Johnson as their head coach, per sources,” said Pelissero via X. “Johnson is set to fly there soon and contract parameters are in place. Barring a last-minute snag, the #Lions OC lands with an NFC North rival.”

Johnson spent three seasons with the Eagles program as a graduate assistant (2009-10) and tight ends coach (2011) before moving to the NFL. 

During his professional career, he has had stints with the Miami Dolphins (2012-18) as an offensive assistant, assistant quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach, assistant wide receivers coach, and wide receivers coach, and the Detroit Lions (2019-25) where he served as the offensive quality control coach, tight ends coach, passing game coordinator, and most recently offensive coordinator. 

This past season with Detroit, he helped bolster a 15-2 overall record, a NFC North title, and a playoff appearance as the No. 1-seed, and led the offense to a 72.4-percent completion percentage which ranked the highest in the NFL, 4,718 yards which ranked the second-highest, and 39 touchdowns which ranked the third-highest. 

This will be Johnson’s first head coaching job in his career. 

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

