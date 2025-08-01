Report: Boston College Football to Host UTEP in 2027
The Boston College Eagles football program has reportedly added another opponent to its 2027 schedule.
According to FBSchedules, the Eagles will play the UTEP Miners on Sept. 4, 2027, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
“The Boston College Eagles have added the UTEP Miners to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned,” said Kevin Kelley of FBSchedules. “A copy of the football game agreement with Boston College was obtained from the University of Texas at El Paso via a state public records request.”
The report also states that Boston College will pay UTEP a $1 million guarantee for the contest.
This is the first ever meeting between the two programs.
UTEP is currently a part of Conference USA, however will move to the Mountain West on July 1, 2026.
With the addition of the Miners, Boston College now has four non-conference games on the slate for 2027.
The Eagles will play at Rutgers on Sept. 11, take on Cincinnati at home on Sept. 18 and Rhode Island at home on Sept. 25.
Boston College’s conference games for 2027 include home games against Louisville, Stanford, Virginia, and Wake Forest as well as road games at Cal, Clemson, Pitt, and Syracuse.
As for UTEP, the program only has three scheduled games so far for the 2027 season, at Boston College, HCU on Sept. 11, and at Texas on Sept. 18.
This season, both programs kick off their campaigns on Saturday, Aug. 30. Boston College will host Fordham at 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX while UTEP will play at Utah State at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.