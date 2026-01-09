BC Bulletin

Report: Boston College Football Transfer Linebacker Commits to Kansas

The four-year Eagle and 2025 team captain is headed to the Big 12.
Kim Rankin|
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles linebacker Daveon Crouch (1) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles linebacker Daveon Crouch (1) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Boston College transfer linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch has committed to Kansas, according to OnSports college football insider Pete Nakos. 

Crouch played four seasons in Chestnut Hill. During that time frame, he appeared in 33 games and totaled 107 tackles (52 solo and 55 assisted), 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception. 

As a prospect, Crouch was a three-star from the class of 2022. He ranked No. 1,161 nationally, No. 117 in linebackers, and No. 151 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite. 

He is not rated as a transfer prospect by the outlet. 

Crouch is one of 29 Boston College players to enter the transfer portal this offseason. 

He joins wide receiver Reed Harris, offensive lineman Ryan Mickow, offensive lineman Jack Funke, linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, running back Alex Broome,  linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Ismael Zamor, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, running back Turbo Richard, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.

Out of those players, Crouch is the eighth to have his transfer destination announced. 

Harris is transferring to Arizona State, Fleming is transferring to App State, Funke is transferring to Bryant, Daugherty is transferring to Louisville, Lonergan is transferring to Rutgers, Jones is transferring to Holy Cross, and Richard is transferring to Indiana.

This year’s transfer portal window is open until Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses: 

  1. TE Ty Lockwood 
  2. DB Ashton McShane
  3. LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas
  4. DL Edwin Kolenge
  5. WR Reed Harris- Arizona State
  6. RB Turbo Richard- Indiana
  7. TE Stevie Amar Jr. 
  8. WR Cedric Lott Jr. 
  9. DL Ty Clemons
  10. OL Jack Funke- Bryant
  11. WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross
  12. LB Jason Hewlett Jr. 
  13. QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers
  14. DL Sterling Sanders
  15. OL Jadon Lafontant
  16. WR Nate Johnson III
  17. OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville
  18. DE Jayden Fry
  19. DB Omarion Davis
  20. TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)
  21. LB Tim Hays
  22. DB Omar Thornton
  23. WR Semaj Fleming- App State
  24. QB Shaker Reisig
  25. LB Bryce Steele
  26. RB Alex Broome
  27. LB Jaylen Blackwell
  28. OL Ryan Mickow
  29. WR Ismael Zamor

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

  • Cameron Kossman | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida
  • Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central
  • Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas
  • Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
  • Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
  • Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
  • Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
  • Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
  • KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
  • Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
  • Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
  • Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
  • Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
  • Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
  • Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
  • John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

