Report: Boston College Lands Jacksonville State Transfer Offensive Tackle

Boston College football has landed a commitment from Jacksonville State transfer offensive tackle Reggie Jackson, according to a report from CBS Sports national college football senior reporter Matt Zenitz.

“Boston College has landed a commitment from Jacksonville State offensive tackle transfer Reggie Jackson, his agents @david_benzaken and @IanGrutman tell me and @chris_hummer,” said Zenitz via X. “The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder had the second-highest grade this season among Conference USA OTs per PFF.”

The Orlando, Fla., native played two seasons at Jacksonville State from 2024-25. In 2025, he played on an offensive line that paved the way for 5,722 yards and 47 touchdowns.

This past season, Jacksonville State went 9-5 overall which included a 7-1 mark in conference (CUSA) play. The Gamecocks made an appearance in the CUSA Championship where they lost to Kennesaw State 19-15 and played in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl where they beat Troy 17-13.

Jackson officially entered the portal on Jan. 2

“First, I want to thank God for His guidance and blessings,” said Jackson via X. “After praying long and hard and talking with my parents, I have decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

Jackson is the sixth player Boston College has added out of the transfer portal since it opened on Friday.

He joins former UNC wide receiver Javarius Green, former Washington State linebacker Anthony Palano, former Holy Cross long snapper John Owens, former Buffalo EDGE Demetrius Ballard, and former Saginaw Valley State quarterback Mason McKenzie.

The transfer portal will have one window this year. The portal opened on Friday and will close on Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

