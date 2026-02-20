Jacksonville Jaguars 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Are Oddsmakers Underrating Jacksonville?

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the most impressive regular seasons in the 2025 season, winning eight games in a row to end the regular season and win the AFC South.

At 13-24, the Jaguars earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC standings, but they were knocked out of the playoffs in the wild card round by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Still, Liam Coen’s first season as a head coach was a rousing success, and the Jags should be in the mix to win the division again in the 2026 season.

Lawrence seemed to take a step forward late in the 2025 season, and he finished as a MVP finalist. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 4,007 yards, 29 scores and 12 picks. He also added 359 yards and nine scores on the ground.

Jacksonville had a very opportunistic defense in the 2025 season, ranking second in the league in interceptions. However, a few key pieces from that defense, including Devin Lloyd and Greg Newsome, are set to hit the open market this offseason.

Oddsmakers have released Super Bowl odds for the 2026 season , and the Jags are one of the teams that may feel slighted by where they ended up. Here’s a look at their odds and the case to bet on them this offseason.

Jaguars Super Bowl 61 Odds

+2200 (14th in the NFL)

Jacksonville is just +2200 to win the Super Bowl, which puts it behind teams like the Los Angeles Chargers (+1600), Detroit Lions (+1400), Houston Texans (+2000), San Francisco 49ers (+1800), Green Bay Packers (+1400) and Denver Broncos (+1900).

While Jacksonville may not be better than all of those teams, it’s pretty shocking that it’s well behind teams like the Lions (who missed the playoffs last season) and Chargers (who were blown out in the wild card round last season) in the odds to win Super Bowl 61.

Jacksonville should have a chance to win the AFC South once again, even though things will get tougher with a first-place schedule in the 2026 season.

The Jags were third in EPA/Play on defense and 12th in EPA/Play on offense in the 2025 season, and they did that despite a down season from Brian Thomas and an injury-riddled campaign from No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter.

I wouldn’t have the Jaguars as an inner circle title contender, but at +2200 they could be worth a look if they bring back Lloyd this offseason. Coen’s offense clearly helped Lawrence take another step, and this team is young and plays in one of the easier divisions in the AFC.

