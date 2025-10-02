Report: Boston College Starting OL Set to Return at Pitt
Boston College has been struggling with injuries throughout the season, however the team is reportedly getting one of its starters back.
Offensive lineman Jude Bowry is expected to play at Pitt on Saturday afternoon, according to ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
Thamel broke the news via X on Thursday afternoon.
“Sources: Boston College starting left tackle Jude Bowry is expected to return on Saturday at Pitt after missing the game against Cal last week,” said Thamel. “Bowry has been practicing and is trending toward playing. Bowry is BC’s top offensive lineman and considered BC’s best NFL Draft prospect."
The redshirt junior has started at left tackle in Boston College’s first three games. He exited the Eagles’ Week 3 game at Stanford with an injury and missed their Week 5 game vs. Cal which Boston College lost 28-24 over the weekend.
So far in 2025, Bowry has been named as one of eight team captains and has started on an offensive line that has paved the way for 1,776 total offensive yards which is the 10th most in the ACC. He is also on the watch list for the 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.
Leading up to the contest, Bowry was listed as questionable on Thursday and Friday’s ACC Initial Availability Report and was a game-time decision on Saturday, but ultimately did not play.
Bowry’s return is the first availability update that has been released for Boston College leading up to its game at Pitt on Saturday afternoon.
The status of wide receiver Jaedn Skeete, defensive back Syair Torrence, defensive back Amari Jackson, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Palaie Faoa, and defensive back Ashton McShane are still to be determined.
Torrence and Jackson have both missed two consecutive games. Jackson suffered an injury in teh second half of Boston College’s Week 2 42-40 double overtime loss at Michigan State on Sept. 6 while Torrence’s reason for being out has not been released.
Crouch, McShane, and Faoa were also listed as game-time decisions alongside Bowry, but none of them played against Cal.
The Eagles’ Initial Availability Report will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET with updates on Friday and Saturday prior to kickoff.
Boston College takes on the Pitt Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn. Kickoff is set for noon on ACC Network.