Report: Former Boston College Football OL Gosder Cherilus Arrested at Logan International Airport
Former Boston College football offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus was arrested at Logan International Airport after an in-flight disturbance on Saturday night, according to a report from Kerry Kavanaugh, Bryan Lambert, and Daniel Coates of Boston 25 News.
The investigative report states that the flight which was headed to Dublin from Boston had to be rerouted back to the airport due to a disturbance Cherilus allegedly caused and that he was accused of urinating on a passenger on the flight.
“Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement,” a Delta spokesperson said to Boston 25 News. “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”
According to the report, Cherilus is set to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on Monday.
A Delta spokesperson confirmed with the outlet that the passengers boarded another flight to Dublin on Sunday night and is scheduled to land on Monday morning.
The 40-year-old played for Boston College from 2003-07 and was drafted as the No. 17 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions where he played five seasons.
During his time in the league, he also had short stints with the Indianapolis Colts (2013-14) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-16). He retired from the NFL in 2017.
Cherilus earned conference honors in 2007 by making the All-ACC Second-Team and was indicted into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2023.