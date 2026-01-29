Eagles Hire Packers QB Coach Sean Mannion As Offensive Coordinator

The Eagles are hiring Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion as the franchise's new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles formally announced the hire on Thursday evening.

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Sean Mannion as Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/3TFXAzc9AS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 29, 2026

The 33-year-old Mannion is a former 2015 third-round pick of the Rams out of Oregon State. In addition for playing for the Rams, Mannion also spent time with the Vikings and Seahawks before retiring after the 2023 season.

He has spent the last two seasons with Green Bay as a member of the offensive staff, spending one season as a general offensive assistant and this past season coaching quarterbacks.

In just his third year as a coach, Mannion will take the keys leading Philadelphia's offense, which will look for a bounce back season after one very mediocre campaign under Kevin Patullo. The Eagles offense was unable to replicate the success it saw a year ago, when Jalen Hurts & Co. won the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

