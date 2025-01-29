Super Bowl Kickoff Time History: What Time Does the Game Usually Start?
Super Bowl LIX is set for Feb. 9 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. It is the second time in the last three seasons that the two teams have met in the NFL's annual title game.
The Chiefs, of course, won the first meeting, as well as the Super Bowl last season against the San Francisco 49ers. They're going for a three-peat as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to win his fourth Super Bowl title.
The Super Bowl, of course, is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. Championship games across professional sports (and at the college level) in the United States tend to start later than the time indicated. This is frequently due to advertising, and ensuring that as many eyes as possible are on the television screen when the game is kicked off.
With that said, the Super Bowl has been remarkably consistent at starting right around 6:30 p.m. ET. So if you're planning to watch The Big Game as millions will be on Feb. 9, make sure to be in front of the television as close to the advertised start time as possible.
Here are the start times for the last 10 Super Bowls. As you'll note, the league has been very good about being on time for kickoff. In fact, the last time the game didn't kickoff at 6:30 p.m. sharp was in 2014, when Super Bowl XLVIII kicked off at 6:32 p.m. ET.
Kickoff Times for Last 10 Super Bowls
Super Bowl
Kickoff Time
Advertised Time
Super Bowl XLIX
6:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl 50
6:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl LI
6:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl LII
6:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl LIII
6:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl LIV
6:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl LV
6:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl LVI
6:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. Et
Super Bowl LVII
6:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl LVIII
6:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. ET