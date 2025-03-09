Report: Former Boston College Football Standout Signing With New England Patriots
A familiar face is headed back to Massachusetts.
Former Boston College football standout Harold Landry III will sign with the New England Patriots, according to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero broke the news on Sunday evening via social media.
“Source: The #Patriots are signing Harold Landry to a 3 year deal for 43.5M with $26M fully guaranteed. Max value of 48M,” said Pelissero via X.
Landry III spent four seasons with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 47 games and tallied 160 total tackles (100 solo and 60 assisted), 49 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, six passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one interception.
In 2016, he set the single-season sack record for the program with 16.5, a mark former defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku tied in 2024.
The Spring Lake, N.C., native was drafted as the No. 41 overall pick (second round) by the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft where he has spent the entirety of his career.
In February, Tennessee gave the 28-year-old permission to seek a trade and officially released the former Pro Bowler earlier in the month.
During his time with the Titans, Landry III appeared in 98 games and recorded 360 total tackles (216 solo and 144 assisted), 50.5 sacks, 12 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and one safety.
Landry III reunites with his former head coach Mike Vrabel, who coached Tennessee from 2018-23. He was hired to serve as the next Patriots head coach on Jan. 12.