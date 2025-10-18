Report: Two Boston College Offensive Linemen Out Against UConn
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football is looking to earn its second win of the season as it takes on the UConn Huskies on Saturday afternoon.
That goal might be a little more difficult as the Eagles will be without two of their offensive linemen.
Left tackle Jude Bowry and left guard Eryx Daugherty are both out for Saturday’s contest against UConn, according to ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
Thamel broke the news via social media on Saturday morning.
“Sources: Boston College will be without a pair of starting offensive linemen today,” said Thamel via X. “Left tackle Jude Bowry and left guard Eryx Daugherty are both out today against UConn.”
The pair of players are the only two that are known to be out for the game so far.
The ACC implemented a new rule this season which allows the conference to release Availability Reports for conference games for football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball.
Since this week is a non-conference game, there was not one released for Boston College or UConn for the matchup.
Last week against Clemson, the Eagles were without linebackers Daveon Crouch, Jaylen Blackwell, Vaughn Pemberton, and Palaie Faoa, wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Johnathan Montague Jr., and Will Graves III, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, and Amari Jackson, defensive linemen Sterling Sanders and Makai Byerson, and tight end Danny Edgehille.
Boston College and UConn will kick off at noon ET on ACC Network.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies.
When: Saturday, Oct. 18 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies earned a 51-10 win over the FIU Panthers at home on Oct. 4.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their fifth straight game to the Clemson Tigers 41-10 on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the regular season on Oct. 28, 2023. Boston College defeated UConn 21-14 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
2025 Boston College Football Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24
Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson- L 41-10
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse