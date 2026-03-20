Furman vs. UConn Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The UConn Huskies’ Big East tournament ended with a thud, getting blown out 72-52 by St. John’s in the final. They also lost their final regular season game in blowout fashion to Marquette as -9.5 favorites. Those losses likely cost them a top seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Furman Paladins are hoping to capitalize on that in this No. 2 - No. 15 matchup on Friday night. Furman also lost its final regular season game before going 3-0 to win the Southern Conference tournament.

Can UConn shake off its Big East loss for a big win to start the tourney?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NCAA Tournament 1st Round matchup.

Furman vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Furman +20.5 (-110)

UConn -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Furman +1700

UConn -4500

Total

136.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Furman vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Furman record: 22-12

UConn record: 29-5

Furman vs. UConn Betting Trends

Furman is 15-16 ATS this season

UConn is 13-21 ATS this season

The UNDER is 17-14 in Furman games this season

The UNDER is 18-16 in UConn games this season

Furman vs. UConn Key Player to Watch

Alex Karaban, Forward, UConn Huskies

Alex Karaban and the Huskies are looking to win their third NCAA title in four years. The senior has started all but one of his 145 games in his career at UConn, and brings that experience into his final NCAA Tournament.

Karaban averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season on 47.4% shooting (39.6% from deep).

Furman vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams trend to the UNDER this season. That continued recently for UConn, as it went UNDER in its last two games and five of its last seven.

Things tighten up in the NCAA Tournament, and although that’s obviously baked into the line, I still like the UNDER on Friday night in Philadelphia. Dan Hurley will have his team ready to go against Furman.

Pick: UNDER 136.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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