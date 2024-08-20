Sione Hala, Dino Tomlin Speak on Boston College’s Coaching Staff
The Boston College Eagles football team held its 15th practice of fall camp on Tuesday morning.
After the practice, linebacker Sione Hala and wide receiver Dino Tomlin spoke to the media about the new Boston College coaching staff and what they have seen from certain coaches during camp so far.
Hala shared what linebackers coach Dan O’Brien has brought to the room since joining the Eagles staff.
“He definitely brings a different style to our linebacker room,” said Hala. “I say, more finesse and he brings more moves to us. I would say him coming with all the knowledge, he was at Georgia, he was at Southern Miss and bringing all the stuff that he knows and bringing to our room is definitely a big help.”
Hala also spoke on defensive coordinator Tim Lewis and what his coaching style is like.
“It’s really really different compared to our last DC since I’ve been here,” said Hala. “He’s definitely a more hands-on coach, he’s more aggressive, and I love him.”
Tomlin talked about head coach Bill O’Brien and the traits he has seen and liked during camp so far.
“I’ve had a lot of coaches, I’m on my sixth year so each coach has a different personality,” said Tomlin. “I’ve enjoyed his personality, the level of detail it takes to win and we’re all here just trying to win games so we’re all bowed into whatever vision he has for us and we just take it day-by-day.”
The Eagles continue training camp on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
