Thomas Castellanos Reveals The Reason He Stayed at Boston College After Sophomore Season
Boston College football quarterback Thomas Castellanos has been a big part of the Eagles success in the past year.
After transferring from Central Florida, the Waycross, Ga., native earned a starting spot on the roster and made a statement his first year at The Heights as he went 189-of-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, as well as 215 rush attempts for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns, not only making a name for himself, but also putting a new light on the Boston College program.
While talking with the ACC Network crew at the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff, Castellanos shared why he decided to stay with the Eagles amid all the coaching changes during the offseason.
“It just felt like home,” said Castellanos. “I had left UCF to transfer and I had to rebuild. People don’t understand that when you transfer, especially as a quarterback, you have to not just win the job, but you have to win the whole locker room, you have to win the coaching staff, you have to win the community. I felt like I had already done that and it was established here at BC, not just Boston College football team, but the community of BC and the BC school just took me in as family and took care of me and my family, so I stayed at home as well.”
The junior also revealed when the Boston College and Chestnut Hill community started to feel like home to him.
“It had to of been after the Pitt loss,” said Castellanos. “Just walking around on campus, going to class, stuff like that and the amount of respect and the students coming up to me saying ‘keep your head up,’ ‘keep going,’ and stuff like that. It just showed a lot. We just lost to Pitt, we should’ve won and they were coming around and I was just like ‘alright, this feels like family.’”