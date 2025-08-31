FSU QB Tommy Castellanos’s Nick Saban Quote Resurfaces After Upset Win vs. Alabama
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos called it months ago.
After the Seminoles defeated No. 8 Alabama in a stunning 31-17 upset to start the season, a quote from Castellanos taking a dig at the Nick Saban-less Crimson Tide has resurfaced on social media.
“I’m excited, man,”Castellanos told On3’s Pete Nakos in June. “People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”
Castellanos went 9-of-14 for 152 yards along with 78 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in Saturday's underdog victory over Alabama.
Saban personally responded to the Florida State QB with a light-hearted joke on ESPN's College GameDay over the weekend: “I’m not there to save them. I am here to save you all." The former Bama coach added he "loved it when somebody said something like that" and that if he were Kalen DeBoer, he would use it as motivation.
The day after Florida State's big win, Castellanos announced some personal news as well. Castellanos's website is now selling merchandise that pokes fun at Alabama, referencing the senior quarterback's now-viral line: "Nick can't save them."
No one perhaps has more reason to celebrate the Seminoles' Week 1 upset than Castellanos, but it's still early in the season, and Castellanos will likely have other pressing things to focus on in his debut season at Florida State.