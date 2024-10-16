Three Questions Heading Into Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Matchup
The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 1-1 ACC) take the field again after 12 days off with a road matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 1-1 ACC) on Thursday at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.
As the Eagles have had a few struggle games and are coming off the first bye week of the season, there are some questions surrounding the team and how they will come out and perform.
Below are three questions heading into the matchup.
How will Boston College look after a bye week?
The Eagles are coming off their first off week of the season. Some teams return to the field rusty and some return rested. With Boston College having a shaky last few weeks how the team comes out on the road will be a big question after not playing for nearly two weeks.
Can Boston College bounce back from adversity again?
Ever since the Eagles Week 3 27-21 loss to the No. 19 (then No. 6) Missouri Tigers, the team has had to handle multiple bouts of adversity. In the past three weeks, Boston College has secured two come-from-behind wins at home against Michigan State 23-19 and Western Kentucky 21-20 as well as lost a road game to Virginia 24-14 the last time the team played. So although it won’t be the first time this team has had to face adversity, it’ll be the first time this season that it tried to bounce back from a loss while playing on the road. And with ACC Championship contention on the line, this adversity is worth a lot more than in the past.
What will the defense look like without Amari Jackson?
The Boston College defense has been a consistent force throughout the season. However, the group’s depth just got slimmer with starting cornerback Amari Jackson out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the team’s game vs. Virginia. This season, Jackson had tallied 21 total tackles (13 solo and eight assisted), five pass breakups which led the team, and one interception, one of only six Eagles to record a pick. So, although he doesn’t lead in ever statistic, the loss of a constant veteran on this defense will be impactful.
The Eagles and Hokies face off on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.