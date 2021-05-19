The Impact of Trae Barry Transfer On BC's Tight End Position

The Eagles landed a big transfer on Tuesday, and Barry will most likely be a huge factor at the tight end position

On Tuesday evening Boston College added Trae Barry, a tight end out of Jacksonsville State. The graduate transfer had 33 catches for 534 yards during an abbreviated spring FCS schedule, and was named an All American. Not only did BC fend off FSU and Ole Miss, but Alabama and LSU were also making a push for the highly coveted transfer.

Clearly with the loss of Hunter Long to the NFL this transfer is a big deal. The Eagles have one of the strongest returning offenses in the ACC, and are adding in 2019 leading receiver Kobay White, running back Alec Sinkfield of West Virginia and a handful of explosive freshmen who could immediately play. Adding Barry solidifies the one position that arguably was the biggest question mark.

Heading into this season Boston College had options at tight end but each had question marks next to them. Joey Luchetti, who has great athletic potential is returning from an injury that shelved him in 2020. The rest of the tight end room is young, and probably could use more time to continue to develop. Hans Lillis and Charlie Gordinier are both redshirt freshmen, and neither have played at the collegiate level. Gordinier could be the future at this position, but we haven't see what he can do yet, and remains a question mark. Spencer Witter played more of the blocking tight end in the offense in 2020, and had a handful of nice catches, but at this point it is hard to see him replacing Hunter Long. Brendan Smith also had a solid spring game.

Barry immediately solidifies this position. While it is may be unfair to compare him to Long, who was one of the best at his position in the country, Barry gives BC something they really didn't have on the roster. A big (6'7) tight end that has a proven track record as a pass catcher. He can be added to Phil Jurkovec's arsenal along with White, Zay Flowers, CJ Lewis, Jaelen Gill, and Jehlani Galloway. If this team plays as well as they look on paper, this offense could be BC's best and most talented since 2007.

And Barry can be the perfect one year solution at the position. While Witter and Luchetti will most likely get significant snaps this year, the younger tight ends could start to ease in to the role as well. This should lead to someone like Gordinier stepping into this role in 2022.

For one season though, Trae Barry checks a lot of boxes for Boston College's offense. The tight end position looks ready to roll, and this offense could end up being something very special.

