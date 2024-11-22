Two Boston College Football Players Accept Invites to 2025 Shrine Bowl
Two Boston College Eagles football players have accepted their invite to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Offensive lineman Jack Conley and defensive lineman Cam Horsley will both participate in the game, according to the Bowl’s social media accounts.
The pair are just two of four Eagles that received first-round invites in late October. Offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku also received invites, however it hasn’t been announced if they’ve accepted yet.
All four Eagles starters have played a significant role in Boston College’s season.
Trapilo and Conley start on a line that has paved the way for 1,760 ground yards which ranks the seventh-highest in the ACC and 21 passing touchdowns which is tied for the sixth-highest.
Horsley and Ezeiruaku have been a force on the Eagles defense all year.
So far this season, Horsley has tallied 40 total tackles (14 solo and 26 assisted) six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and three pass breakups. He is tied for the fifth-most total tackles and second-most tackles for loss among the team.
Ezeiruaku has had a standout season. Through Boston College’s ten games, the senior has tallied 64 total tackles (31 solo and 33 assisted), 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles.
Not only does Ezeiruaku rank first or second on the defense in nearly every statistic, but is also notching his name into the national ranks as well. Currently, he ranks fourth in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss. He ranks second in the ACC in both statistics.
The Shrine Bowl is celebrating its 100th game next year and will take place on Jan. 30, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.