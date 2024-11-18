Two Boston College Football Players Invited to 2025 Senior Bowl
Two Boston College Eagles football players have received an invite to the 2025 Senior Bowl.
Offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku both received their invites recently which was shared by the Boston College Football program via social media on Monday afternoon.
Trapilo, who starts at the right tackle position, has helped pave the way for 1,760 ground yards which ranks the seventh-highest in the ACC and 21 passing touchdowns which is tied for the sixth-highest.
Ezeiruaku has had a standout senior campaign. So far this season, he has tallied 64 total tackles (31 solo and 33 assisted), 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, eight quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
The Williamstown, N.J., native leads the team in total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles, and quarterback hits as well as second in solo and assisted tackles.
As for the conference, Ezeiruaku ranks second in tackles for loss and sacks while nationally he ranks fourth in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss.
This is the second post-season game that the duo have been invited to participate in. Both players were also a part of the East-West Shrine Bowl’s first-round invites which went out at the end of October.
The game will be on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football vs Pitt Kickoff Time Announced
Four Boston College Football Players Earn First Round Invites to 2025 Shrine Bowl
Boston College Football’s Late Rally Comes Up Short Against No. 14 SMU