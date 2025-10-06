Upon Further Review: Pitt 48, Boston College 7
Boston College football suffered its fourth straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Pitt Panthers 48-7.
With the defeat, the Eagles have yet to record their second win of the year and are winless in ACC play.
Below are some notes and observations from the loss.
Player of the Game: The player of the game was punter Shamus Florio, who had five punt attempts for 210 yards. Florio averaged 42 yards per punt and his longest was 56-yards, his second-longest punt of the season.
Play of the Game: The play of the game was Boston College quarterback Shaker Reisig’s three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kaelan Chudzinski late in the fourth to put the Eagles on the board and avoid a shutout.
Stat of the Game: Eagles kicker Luca Lombardo nailed the extra point attempt after the late touchdown which keeps him perfect on the year. This season, Lombardo is 6-of-6 on field goals and 19-of-19 on extra point attempts.
10 Things You May Not Have Noticed...
1. Boston College Gives Up Most Points Since 2023
The Eagles 48 allowed points against Pitt this weekend was the most the program has given up since Nov. 11, 2023 when BC lost to Virginia Tech 48-22.
2. QB Dylan Lonergan Had Worst Game of Season Thus Far
Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan had his worst game in an Eagles uniform so far. In the performance, he went 9-of-18 for 89 yards, had one fumble, and -20 rushing yards. His longest pass was a 32-yarder and he was benched in the second half.
3. Speaking of Quarterbacks...
Boston College QB Grayson James played in his first game this year as he came in off the bench in place of Lonergan in the third quarter. James went 2-of-9 for 30 yards and threw an interception. James was the starter for five of the Eagles' games in 2024 and lost the starting job to Lonergan during training camp.
4. QB Shaker Reisig Makes First Collegiate Start
Quarterback Shaker Reisig made his collegiate debut in the loss on Saturday. The freshman entered the game late in the fourth quarter and led a touchdown drive to prevent a shutout. In total, Reisig went 3-of-3 for 70 yards and a touchdown.
5. Kaelan Chudzinski Records First Career Touchdown
Freshman tight end Kaelan Chudzinski caught his first collegiate touchdown, a three-yard pass, late in the fourth quarter to prevent Boston College's first shutout since 2022.
6. Offensive Starters
The offensive starters for the Eagles included offensive linemen Eryx Daugherty, Logan Taylor, Jude Bowry, Michael Crounse, and Kevin Cline, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Turbo Richard, tight end Jeremiah Franklin, and wide receivers Reed Harris, Lewis Bond, and Dawson Pough.
7. Defensive Starters
Boston College’s defensive starters were defensive backs Omar Thornton, KP Price, Max Tucker, Carter Davis, Isaiah Farris, and Cameron Martinez, defensive linemen Edwin Kolenge, Favor Bate, and Sedarius McConnell, defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, and linebacker Owen McGowan.
8. Total Participiation
In total, 61 Eagles took the field in the loss on Saturday.
9. Lewis Bond Inching Closer to Program Record
Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond caught two receptions for 14 yards which put him at 163 career receptions just 37 shy of former wide receiver Zay Flowers' program record.
10. Luca Lombardo Stays Perfect
Eagles kicker Luca Lombardo nailed his one attempt on Saturday, an extra point, to stay perfect on kicks this season.