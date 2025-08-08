Versatile Boston College Tight End Earns John Mackey Award Watchlist Nod: Just a Minute
On Friday, Boston College football tight end Jeremiah Franklin was selected for the John Mackey Award Preseason Watchlist, presented annually to the most outstanding tight end in college football since 2000.
Franklin has played in all 26 games for the Eagles the past two seasons, making 15 total starts, and is going into his senior year in 2025 as the program’s most-veteran tight end on the roster.
Last season, Franklin totaled 27 catches for 311 yards and three touchdowns, but the most dangerous weapon Franklin possesses is his ability in the run-block game.
At 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, the Walkersville, Md. native primarily functions as a sixth offensive lineman depending on the formation of the offense. He is a proven threat in the deep passing game as well and has the physical attributes of an intimidating blocker in the screen game for the Eagles’ offense.
BC head coach Bill O’Brien has an affinity for running the BC offense in different personnel pairings, and Franklin makes O'Brien's job easier—including offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Will Lawling—in terms of his versatility.
Franklin is able to line up in multiple formations and make contributions in multiple realms of the offense as a result.
“We do like to move people,” O’Brien said. “I think that helps us gain an advantage in several different ways. … [I’ve] been doing that since really Alabama. I’d say when we were at Penn State, we were pretty stagnant. New England moved guys a lot, Alabama moved guys a lot. That’s something we think has helped us a lot over the years.”
O’Brien has made it a point of emphasis for the offenses he has run in the past, and with BC’s, of not playing the unity in one personnel grouping all of the time. Tight ends are a key factor in moving personnel, and Franklin particularly shines in this aspect of the game.
The Eagles’ tight end room overall is poised to be much stronger this year than it was in 2024. Franklin is accompanied by Alabama transfer Ty Lockwood, who excels in the pass-catching arena, along with capable receiving tight ends in Brady Clough, Kaelan Chudzinski, and blocking tight end Zeke More, who is more of a fullback.
“There’s more there,” O’Brien said last Saturday. “Last year, it was pretty much, you know, Jeremiah and Kamari [Morales]. … So yeah, we have a good group of guys there, and they all have kind of different skillsets. I think that’s good. That’s good for us and allows us to be in multiple personnel groupings, which I think is really good.”
The recipient of the 2025 John Mackey Award, which honors the legacy of NFL Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey, will be announced live on the Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12.