Who EPSN College GameDay Picked to Win Boston College at Missouri
The No. 24 Boston College Eagles (2-0, 1-0 ACC) football team is less than an hour from kicking off against the No. 6 Missouri Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in Columbia, Mo.
On Saturday’s edition of ESPN College GameDay, the crew had the contest as one of its game picks for the week.
Below is who each member picked and what they said about the matchup.
Desmond Howard: Missouri
“I think Boston College will keep it close early but Missouri [has] too many weapons on the perimeter,” said Howard. “Missouri runs away with this game late.”
Nick Saban: Missouri
“Missouri’s been one of the most consistent, dominant teams at this point in the season,” said Saban. “I have to go with Missouri.”
Pat McAfee: Boston College
“You know what, I’ll take Boston College,” said McAfee. “They’re my Super Dog but also why not? They seem to be playing better football than ever, they believe, Bill O’Brien- they called him tea kettle, Bill O’Brien, when he was with Belichick. Seems to be completely cool with Boston College. I see them winning.”
Dawn Staley: Boston College
“The only Tigers that I like are the ones that’s in the zoo and the safaris,” said Staley. “I’m going with Boston College, fly Eagles fly.”
Lee Corso: Missouri
“Missouri’s defense has improved, they are now a complete team,” said Corso. “Missouri, big.”
Kirk Herbstreit: Missouri
“I don’t know about big, I think Castellanos could keep them in it,” said Herbstreit. “I think his ability to run around, Bill O”Brien’s ability to get his team ready to go, I think you’re using his [Saban’s] granddaughters method, go the opposite of whoever you think. I’ve got Missoui.”