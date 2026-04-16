Former Boston College Basketball Head Coaches Join Teams: The Extra Point

After disappointing 2025-26 seasons for Boston College's basketball teams, head coaches Earl Grant and Joanna Bernabei-McNamee departed Chestnut Hill.

It didn't take the pair too long to find new positions, but neither secured a head coaching role at another school, instead opting to join as assistant coaches.

Boston College men's basketball had a rough season, finishing with an overall record of just 11-20 and posting a 4-14 tally in conference play. The decision to part ways with Grant took place on March 8th. Grant had three seasons remaining on his contract which was extended through the 2028-29 season.

Grant served as head coach of the men's team for five years after being hired from the University of Charleston. He went 72-92 in his five years in Chestnut Hill, with only one winning season. He was replaced by UConn assistant coach Luke Murray, who will look to bring winning back to the Heights.

Now, Grant will link up with Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes as an assistant coach on his staff. The Volunteers went on a strong run during this year's NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Elite Eight. In the Elite Eight, the Volunteers ran into the buzzsaw that was Michigan, falling 95-62. Grant will look to add his insight as he joins the SEC squad.

Former Boston College men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant is joining Tennessee’s staff. https://t.co/TYJBq8RIWd — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) April 13, 2026

Boston College women's basketball struggled mightily in its 2025-26 season, ending with an overall record of 5-26 and a conference tally of just 1-17.

Bernabei-McNamee spent eight seasons in Chestnut Hill, enjoying success during her early years. In 2019-20, BC finished with a program-best 11 ACC wins while finishing fourth in the conference. She was named ACC Coach of the Year after the successful season. In 2021-22, BC had a 21-win season under Bernabei-McNamee and reached the WNIT.

The last couple of years have been rough, though. The head coach finished her time in Chestnut Hill with an overall record of 113-132. It was announced on April 14th that Bernabei-McNamee will be joining Jeff Walz at Louisville for the upcoming season as an assistant coach. She'll look to help another team in the ACC succeed.

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Louisville coach Jeff Walz names Joanna Bernabei-McNamee as an assistant coach to his staff. Bernabei-McNamee spent the previous eight seasons as the head coach at Boston College. — Jody Demling (@jdemling) April 14, 2026

Bernabei-McNamee was replaced by new head coach Kate Popovec-Goss on March 27th. Popovec-Goss previously served as the head coach at Bradley University and will look to guide the Eagles back to winning ways during her first season at BC. Time will tell if she can be succeed in her new role.

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