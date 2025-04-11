BC Bulletin

Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Ryan Leonard Falls Short of Hobey Baker Award

The Washington Capitals rookie was one of three finalists for the honor.

Kim Rankin

Apr 11, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Ryan Leonard (9) looks on in the semifinals of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Ryan Leonard (9) looks on in the semifinals of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
Former Boston College Eagles men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard came up short of winning the 2025 Hobey Baker Award on Friday evening.

The honor was announced at the Frozen Four at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., and was given to Michigan State forward Isaac Howard.

Leonard had a stellar final season with the Eagles. During the 2024-25 campaign, the Amherst, Mass., native notched 30 goals and 19 assists for 49 points which included nine game-winning goals, four power play goals, one short-handed, and seven empty netters.

The current Washington Capitals rookie led the nation in goals, goals per game (.81), and game-winning goals as well as ranked sixth in points per game (1.32). 

Leonard also dominated the Hockey East leaderboard this season. 

In conference play, he led in goals (25), points (37), points per game (1.54), game-winning goals (8), and rating (+25). 

Leonard has racked up multiple awards for his performance this season, primarily from the conference. He has won the 2024-25 Hockey East Player of the Year, Three Stars Award, Scoring Title, Walter Brown Award, was named to the All-Hockey East First-Team.

Since the Eagles’ season came to a close on March 30 with a 3-1 loss to Denver in the Manchester Regional Final, Leonard has signed and joined the Capitals. 

In his first few weeks with the organization, he has appeared in five games and has scored one goal, an empty netter on April 4 versus the Chicago Blackhawks. 

Leonard was named one of three finalists earlier in the month alongside Howard and Denver defenseman Zeev Buium.

