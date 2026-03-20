Former Boston College Men's Basketball Players in March Madness: The Rundown

Boston College men's basketball had a disappointing 2025-26 season. The Eagles went just 11-20 overall and head coach Earl Grant was fired after the season ended, with a coaching search currrently underway to find his successor.

While Grant was never able to put the pieces together and make the NCAA Tournament during his time at BC, his teams didn't lack talent. With Quinten Post starring in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors and guard Jaeden Zackery having a successful year with Clemson last year, plenty of skill graced the court throughout his tenure.

This year, two players feature on college basketball's biggest stage: Saint Louis's Dion Brown and Vanderbilt's Devin McGlockton.

McGlockton played two seasons at BC: 2022-23 and 2023-24. In his final year on the Heights, he tallied 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, providing a steady presence at the power forward position for Grant alongside Post at the five.

McGlockton transferred to Vanderbilt and has also played two seasons in Nashville, maintaining his value as a solid role player in the SEC. This season, he averaged 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game as the Commodores finished fourth in the SEC with a 27-8 overall record.

Brown played just one season at BC: 2024-25. He transferred in from UMBC after his sophomore season, where he averaged 19.0 points. He struggled to find consistency as an Eagle, averaging 7.5 points per game. He now features for Saint Louis, who finished first in the Atlantic 10 with a 28-5 record. As a member of the Billikens, he tallied 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Whoever takes over from Grant will look to keep talent at BC and return to the NCAA Tournament.

Boston College Eagles Thursday Scores:

Men's Tennis: vs. Florida State, 4-0 loss

Boston College Eagles Friday Schedule:

Softball: at Pitt, 1:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Baseball: vs. Cal, 2:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Men's Hockey: vs. No. 13 UConn, 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

169 days.

On This Date in BC History:

March 20, 1994: Boston College advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA basketball tournament by beating reigning-champion, and No. 1 seed, North Carolina, 75-72.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"Little did I really know then that football, with all the pains and mental anguish that go with it, would bring me such great personal pride and pleasure."

- Ernie Stautner

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