Full Weekend of ACC Competition Awaits Boston College Women's Soccer: Just a Minute
A full weekend of ACC play awaits the Boston College women's soccer team. The Eagles will serve as the host for both games, which will take place at the Newton Campus Lacrosse and Soccer Field in Chestnut Hill, MA. BC will open its weekend by taking on NC State on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The team will have a couple of days off before returning to face Louisville on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
BC will wear their new pink threads to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Eagles
BC has struggled as of late, going winless in its last six matches. Their last win was over a month ago on Sep. 7 when they defeated UMass Amherst 3-0. Since then, the Eagles' attack has not been able to get it going. They've lost games against ACC opponents Pitt, Stanford, and UNC and drawn against St. John's, Wake Forest, and Cal.
Over the winless streak, the Eagles have managed to score just two goals, one against Pitt in a 2-1 loss and the other against UNC when they fell 3-1 in Chapel Hill, NC. BC will be hoping to get its top forward, junior Sophie Reale, back on track this weekend. Reale is the team's top goal scorer with six goals. The next highest tally is three goals, with three players tied for second-place.
With a 4-4-5 overall record and a 0-3-2 record in ACC play, the Eagles will look to turn their season around this weekend on The Heights.
NC State
The Wolfpack (3-6-4 overall, 2-1-2 ACC) come into the matchup with their attack firing on all cylinders. They're coming off the back of a massive home win over No. 12 Wake Forest, 2-1. Forward Jade Bordeleau scored two goals in the game's opening 10 minutes, taking her tally on the season to eight. She's the team's leading goal scorer, with the next highest player scoring just two goals. The Eagles will have to lock her down if they want to get a result.
Before their win over No. 12 Wake Forest, the Wolfpack drew 4-4 in a thrilling match against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA. Bordeleau opened the scoring in a wild affair that saw NC State's Antonella Mazziotto score a 90th-minute equalizer.
Louisville
The Cardinal (10-3 overall, 3-2 ACC) will represent a major challenge for the Eagles. They're coming off a 3-1 loss against No. 2 Notre Dame, but won three consecutive ACC matches prior to that, defeating Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Miami.
Louisville's attack is potent, boasting three players with five goals or more. Sophomore midfielder Amelia Swinarski is the team's focal point with seven goals and nine assists. Forward Mackenzie Geigle has put in six goals, with midfielder Liza Suydam adding five goals of her own. It will take a big effort for the Eagles to shut down Louisville's talented attack on Sunday.