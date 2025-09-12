2025-26 Hockey East Season Preview: Vermont Catamounts
Last season was a challenging one for Vermont Catamounts as they finished last in Hockey East while surrendering 88 goals in conference play, also a league worst. You know the old saying about being in the cellar, there’s no place to go but up.
This season, fans can expect to see 12 new faces on the ice, which is obviously a lot. Nine are freshmen: Caeden Herrington, PJ Forgione, Zach Filak, Jonah Aegerter, Tyler Dysart, Cedrick Guindon, Matteo Michels, Aiden Wright and Jacob Oster. The other three will be as transfer students senior Dillion Gratton, sophomore Ethan Burrough and junior David Sacco.
If the last name Sacco rings a bell, it’s because David Sacco is the son of former NHL player David Sacco, who was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1988. Ironically enough, his brother, Joe Sacco, was also an NHL player that was drafted the year before his brother in 1987 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a 13 year career in the big leagues, Joe moved into coaching, with his latest stint was with the Boston Bruins serving as their interim coach last season.
Back to David’s son, David, he is a new transfer this season as he previously spent his first two years playing in Merrimack. He didn’t get much playing time his freshman year, but he was able to showcase his talents in his sophomore year, scoring a team-leading nine goals. He also netted three game winning goals as well, not bad for a person faced with insurmountable expectations thanks in part to being born a Sacco.
A transfer to Vermont is a gamble to become the go-to-guy on a team that desperately needs a consistent forward, considering their top goal scores last season graduated. Sacco has picked his moment perfectly and has a golden opportunity to live up to the family legacy.
However, Herrington may be the big name to watch. He was the 120th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, and spent part of the summer at the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase, where he skated with Team USA. If selected, he could be the first Catamount to play in the IHF World Junior Championship since Connor Brickley in 2012.
Another thing to note from all the new incoming players is that they are mostly underclassmen, meaning this team is extremely young. It will be up to senior captains Jens Richards and Philip Tornqvist to lead the team in the right direction. It will be tough to do, as these two aren’t ideal choices for captain for a team stuck in the mud.
Head Coach: Steve Wiedler (Southern Maine ’11)
Associate Head Coach: Scott Moser (Canisius ’12)
Assistant Coach: Brendan Bradley (Vermont ’17)
Assistant Coach: Nate Skidmore (SUNY Potsdam '19)
Arena: Gutterson Fieldhouse (opened 1963)
2024-25 Record: 11-23-3 (6-16-2 Hockey East, finished 11th)
Last Hockey East Championship: 1996
Exhibition: Oct. 4 vs. Brock (St. Catharines, Ontario)
Season opener: Oct. 10 vs. St. Lawrence
Richards, who struggled last season after leading Vermont in scoring in 2023-24 with 10 goals and 11 assists, is going to have to step up if he wants to lead by example. For Tornqvist, his job will be to inspire the defense to step up and help their young goalies out. His team-high 37 blocks last season is certainly admirable and is something to build upon next season.
Speaking of goalies, they will need all the help they can get. Two are freshmen, Aiden Wright and Jacob Oster. The lone goalie with collegiate experience us junior Axel Mangbo. He's coming off of a season where he played in 25 games, posting a 9-13 record with a .880 save percentage.
With that being said their leadership will be paramount to kick start this program's rebuild as it attempts to work from the ground up and forge a contender that will duel with the likes of Boston College, Maine, and Boston University.
There’s also a new face behind the bench as well, assistant head coach Nate Skidmore joined the Catamounts after spending three seasons as an assistant at Niagara.
"This is a great hire for our program," head coach Steve Wiedler said. "Nate's work ethic, mindset, and coaching ability are the perfect fit for our staff, and players. He has a proven track record of recruiting and developing players at the DI level. I look forward to Nate hitting the ground running with our program and joining us as we continue to push this program forward."
It probably won’t take long for anyone to know if the Catamounts may be in store for a bounceback season, especially since it plays in one of the most competitive leagues. Considering how the schedule will only get tougher in Hockey East play, a hot start could be crucial to success.
Vermont will open at home with an exhibition on Oct. 4 against Brock University out of Canada, following by a home-and-home with St. Lawrence. Conference play will subsequently kick off in Durham N.H., when the Catmounts visit the Wildcats on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. A week later they’ll welcome defending Hockey East regular season champion Boston College for a two-game set.
Conference play will continue as normal until a homestead comes up in January which could be a huge indicator to show where the team stands in the hierarchy of Hockey East. For two weekends in January, they will host UMass Amherst and Stonehill College, two teams that are also looking to prove themselves this season. These games at home will tell us if the Catamounts are legit or if they are still a few years away from competing with the big dogs of the division.
But all that is if the best case scenario comes true. Nearly everything has to fall into place, everything works out, everyone plays up to their abilities for the Catamounts in order to see substantial success this season. The combination of a young, inexperienced core of players, lack of credible leadership on the ice and behind the bench, coupled with paying in a brutal conference, anything but a last-place finish would have to be considered a successful season.
