5 Examples of What the Tkachuk Brothers Podcast Will be Like: Puck Drop
The NHL has its answer to the Kelce Brothers ... minus the whole Taylor Swift thing.
Matthew and Brady Tkachuk announced this week onThe Pat McAfee Show that they’re launching a new podcast called Wingmen, with the first episode hitting YouTube on Thursday morning. The brothers who were both part of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, and Brady went to Boston University for a season, are currently out with injuries and are expected to return in roughly a month. See Break Away On SI for more.
Thanks to some serious promoting, as the show is produced by through Wave Sports and Entertainment, some clips have already been posted on social media.
Let's just say that no one is going to compare them to the Mannings.
1. "I Love You, But You're Nuts"
2. The Stanley Cup ... and Jail?
3. Patrick Kane
4. The Olympics
5. Goalie Fights
Puck Drop: Thursday, November 13, 2025
• Former Boston College goaltender Thatcher Demko returned from an eight-day absence against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday but left with an undisclosed injury after giving up three goals on eight shots in the first period. He's reportedly expected to be out 2-3 weeks. Demko has played in 10 games this season, with a 2.80 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage.
• After being held scoreless in its previous three games (one of which was a 0-0 tie), the No. 12 Clarkson women's hockey team broke out of its drought with a 6-1 victory over St. Lawrence before 3000 local school children at Cheel Arena on Wednesday afternoon. The Golden Knights (7-5-1) had gone nearly 233 minutes of game time without a goal until freshman Manon le Scodan tipped in a pass from junior Janelle Evans.
• USA Hockey announced the roster for the 2025 U.S. Junior Select Team set to compete at the World Junior A Challenge in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Dec. 7–13. It includes five players selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, including third-round defenseman Mace’o Phillips (Wayzata, Minn./Green Bay Gamblers/Calgary Flames); fourth-round forward Brett Solomon (Champlin, Minn./Sioux Falls Stampede/Detroit Red Wings); sixth-round forwards Ashton Schultz (Excelsior, Minn./Chicago Steel/Buffalo Sabres) and Carter Sanderson (Pierre, S.D./Muskegon Lumberjacks/Pittsburgh Penguins); and seventh-round goaltender Caleb Heil (Victoria, Minn./Madison Capitols/Tampa Bay Lightning).
Wednesday's Scores
Women
Non-Conference
No. 12 Clarkson 6, St. Lawrence 1
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Thursday's Schedule
Women
Hockey East
Boston University at Boston College, 6 p.m. ET
SEE ALSO: This Week's Full College Hockey Schedule
This Date in Hockey History:
November 13, 1910: Goaltender Mike Karakas, one of the charter members of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, was born in Aurora, Minn.
November 13, 1934: Ralph “Scotty” Bowman of the St. Louis Eagles scored the first goal off a penalty shot in NHL history. The Montreal Maroons still won 2-1.
November 13, 1962: Providence center Gates Orlando was born in Montreal.
November 13, 1972: Merrimack defenseman Mark Cornforth was born in Montreal.
November 13, 1975: Former North Dakota left wing John Marks scored twice in the first 33 seconds against Philadelphia to set an NHL record for two fastest goals off the start of a game. Chicago only managed a 5-5 tie.
November 13, 1979: Hall of Fame left wing Moose Goheen, who went to Valparaiso and played for the U.S. in the 1924 Olympics, died in Maplewood, Minn. He was 85.
November 13, 1982: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito made 34 saves during Chicago’s 3-2 victory over Detroit to become the fourth player in NHL history to win 400 games.
November 13, 1984: UMD defenseman Jason Garrison was born in White Rock, British Columbia.
November 13, 1986; Former Yale center Bob Brooke, who also represented the U.S. in numerous international competitions, was traded by the New York Rangers to the Minnesota North Stars for Curt Giles and Tony McKegney.
November 13, 1986: Former UMD right wing Brett Hull scored his first NHL goal as the Calgary Flames defeated the Hartford Whalers 4-3. He went on to score 740 more, fourth-most in league history. The win was No. 157 for “Badger” Bob Johnson, making him winningest head coach in Flames history.
November 13, 1992: American goaltender Pat Jablonski earned the first shutout in Tampa Bay Lightning history, 1-0 over the Ottawa Senators. It was his lone NHL shutout.
November 13, 1993: Former Wisconsin goaltender Mike Richter notched his first career NHL shutout as the New York Rangers defeated Washington 2-0.
November 13, 1994: Bowling Green defenseman Sean Walker was born in Keswick, Ontario.
November 13, 1997: The NHL’s expansion franchise in Nashville announced the team would be called the Predators. They began play during the 1998-99 season.
November 13, 2006: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Patrick Roy, Dick Duff, Herb Brooks and Harley Hotchkiss.
November 13, 2008: Former Minnesota defenseman Alex Goligoski participated in his first NHL shootout and the rookie scored in the sixth round to give Pittsburgh a 5-4 victory over visiting Philadelphia.
November 13, 2009: Former Minnesota forward Kyle Okposo scored with 1.4 seconds remaining in overtime for a 4-3 victory for the New York Islands as the Carolina Panthers took their 14th straight loss.
November 13, 2010: A pair of former Minnesota standouts keyed Buffalo’s 3-2 home win against Washington. Left wing Thomas Vanek had two goals and the game-winner in overtime and defenseman Justin Leopold had three assists.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“My dad owns a hockey rink and he was sharpening my first pair of skates while I was still in the womb.”- Johnny Gaudreau (Boston College)