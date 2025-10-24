Augustana's Shocking Start has Already Shook up Conference: All Things CCHA
It only took a couple of week, but the CCHA's outlook for the 2025-26 season has already been significantly altered.
Augustana men's hockey boasted two impressive wins last weekend, both at home against then No. 15 Arizona State, as the young program notched both its first home win against a ranking opponent, but series sweep.
In Game 1, Arizona State took an early 2-0 lead before Augustana scored four unanswered goals to win 4-2.
The following night, the Vikings jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but Arizona State was able to answer with a goal of its own tying the game at 1-1. Augustana pulled away, scoring two goals late in the second period en route to a 5-2 victory.
Remember, in the CCHA preseason media poll, Augustana was predicted to finish fifth, behind Minnesota State, St. Thomas: 115, Bowling Green and Michigan Tech. In this week's rankings Minnesota State (1-1-2) was the lone conference team in the top 20 in the last slot, and the Vikings were the top team in "also receiving votes."
Considering that Augustana is the only team in the conference with a winning record heading into this weekend, it seems pretty safe to say that if the voters did another predicted order of finish vote at the end of October, the order would be a little different.
Badgers and Mavericks Stalemate
Former Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings had his hands full trying to score on his former team, Wisconsin. Minnesota State relied on a defense masterpiece from star goalie Alex Tracy. In Game 2 of last weekend's series Tracy was lights out, especially late in the game, where he stopped all 12 shots in the third period. Over time, the Mavericks dominated, shooting the Badgers 3-0, but were unable to find the net.
Tracy saved 60 of 63 shots in two ties against the No.17 Badgers. Wisconsin would go on to win both games in shootouts.
This Week's Conference Games
Six teams start their conference slate this week. Including Augustana, which boasts the lone winning record in the conference.
Augustana at Bemidji State: The last time these two teams faced off, the Beavers ended the Vikings' season in the Mason Cup Playoffs. The Vikings come into this game posting a 3-1 record, while the Beavers are 2-4. The Beavers are looking to end their four-game losing streak after dropping series to both St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth. The Vikings, on the other hand, are riding a three-game winning streak that included two wins in their home opener against No. 15 Arizona State.
Ferris State at Michigan Tech: Ferris Sate rolls into Houghton posting a 1-3 record, while Michigan Tech looks to get above .500 currently at 2-2. The Huskies have a signature win on their resume at No. 8 Minnesota, but have struggled to be consistent at times. Similarly, Ferris State’s only victory this year came against the defending National Champions, No. 1 Western Michigan, 3-2. Tech leads the series all-time 35-19-3, and dominates at home, going 18-8-1.
Bowling Green at Lake Superior State: The Lakers come into this rivalry with a 2-2 record after last weekend's exhibition matches against the US National Team Development Program U-18 team and Simon Fraser. The Lakers opened the year as they swept Stonehill before getting swept themselves against Lindenwood. The Falcons struggled early in the season before putting up six points in an exhibition against Windsor University. Bowling Green is looking to carry that momentum into their first win of the season as they open conference play at 0-2.
CCHA Players of the Week
Forward: Alex Gaffney, Gr., St. Thomas. He recorded five points in two games collecting a pair of goals and assists in an 11-2 blowout victory over Air Force. He followed that with a single assist in a 6-2 loss the following evening.
Defenseman: Hayden Hennen, Jr., Augustana. Hennen had three points, including a go-ahead goal in a series sweep against No. 15 Arizona State.
Goaltender: Alex Tracy, Sr., Minnesota State. Tracy racked up 60 saves going 0-0-2 against No. 17 Wisconsin. He turned away 29-of-30 shots in a 1-1 tie, and followed it up with 31 saves the following night.
Rookie: Leo Bulgakov, Fr., Augustana. Bulgakov scored three points for the Vikings, which was top among conference rookies.
Beyond the Blue Line
St. Thomas is set to unveil the new $175 million arena, the first on campus in program history. … The 1975 Michigan Tech hockey team that won the NCAA championship is having a reunion this weekend in Houghton. … This weekend's match-up marks the 195th game between the Falcons and the Lakers. … The Tommies scored a program record 11 goals against Air Force.