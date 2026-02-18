Mike Richter Finalist and Top Scorer, Highlight College Hockey Players of the Week

The stretch run of the college hockey season is upon us. Conference series are starting to thin out, and every team is preparing for a deep conference playoff run. This past weekend delivered statement performances across the country, from lockdown goaltending in the CCHA to high-powered offense in the Big Ten and ECAC.

A Mike Richter Finalist stood on his head in a defensive battle that came down to the smallest of margins.

In Ann Arbor, a clutch sophomore playmaker carved up a top-10 opponent to keep the Wolverines rolling.

Up north, a veteran blue-liner powered his team to a critical conference weekend, and one freshman phenom continued his incredible season.

Here at the College Hockey On SI players of the week:

Forward of the Week: Michael Hage, So., Michigan

Michigan Wolverines forward Michael Hage (19) skates against Penn State during a Big Ten Tournament quarter final game at Yost Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Hage recorded five points on five assists, including a shootout goal, helping the Wolverines roll to a series sweep of then-No. 6 Penn State. In game one, Hage assisted on three of Michigan's four goals in a 4-4 tie and scored the deciding shootout goal. He added two more assists in a 6-3 victory the following night. Hage has recorded 12 goals and 30 assists, helping lead the Wolverines to the top of the Big Ten.

Defenseman of the Week: Jack Anderson, Sr., Michigan Tech

Jack Anderson prepares for a face-off. | Michigan Tech Athletics

Anderson tallied four points on three goals and one assist, helping Michigan Tech to a three-point weekend at Lake Superior State. Anderson scored both of the Huskies' goals in a 2-2 tie in game one. The next night, he posted a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime victory. Anderson was even on the weekend, scoring twice on the power play and blocking one shot. On the season, Anderson has 23 points, including scoring a goal in five straight games.

Goaltender of the Week: Alex Tracy, Sr., Minnesota State

Tracy allowed one goal on the weekend, stopping 42-of-43 shots in a series split against Bemidji State. He posted a .977 save percentage and a .50 goals-against average. On Friday, Tracy shut out the Beavers 1-0, stopping all 20 shots he faced. The following night, he didn’t allow a goal in regulation, stopping 22-of-23 shots, in a 1-0 overtime loss. Friday night’s shutout was the 11th of Tracy’s career rying him for second all-time at MSU. Tracy is a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award, which is given to the top goaltender in men's college hockey. He leads the CCHA with a 1.91 goals-against average, while also posting a .926 save percentage on the season.

Rookie of the Week: Ethan Wyttenbach, Fr., Quinnipiac

Ethan Wyttenbach celebrates after scoring a goal. | Quinnipiac Athletics

Wyttenbach continues to be one of the most impressive young stars in college hockey. He continues to lead the nation with 51 points and is closing in on the Bobcat freshman scoring record of 54. He earned four points on two goals and two assists in a series sweep of Princeton. In game one, Wyttenbach assisted on the first goal of the game before scoring one of his own ina 4-1 win. The following night, Wyttenbach earned another assist before scoring the final goal in another 4-1 victory. Wyttenbach has scored in 12 straight games, including seven multi-point games.