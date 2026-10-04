Boston College Women Hockey Outscores Eagles Football Team in Season Opener: Puck Drop

Was it something someone said, or just whole offseason of pent-up energy that couldn’t be stopped?

Whatever it was, the Boston College women’s hockey team had a season opener to remember Saturday evening, by scoring 17 goals while also getting a shutout at Stonehill.

Not only did the Eagles set a program record for goal scored (which was previously 14 against RPI on Jan. 19, 1996, but they set an NCAA women’s hockey record for largest goal differential in a game. The Eagles even outscored the Boston College football team, which earlier in the day lost 25-16 at SMU.

Sophomore Ava Thomas had a hat trick and three assists, while senior Sammy Taber reached the 100-point milestone for her career as one of the four players who notched two goals. The others were Sammy Taber, Julian Klein, Callie Rice and Maxim Tremblay.

Boston College outscored the Skyhawks (0-3) 7-0, 3-0 and 7-0 by period, respectively, and outshot Stonehill 60-20 while using three goaltenders (who played 20 minutes each). Overall, 17 different players had at least one point, 18 had at least one shot.

Maybe the only thing the Eagles didn’t do at Warrior Ice Arena was score on special teams. Both teams were called for just one penalty, and went 0-for-1 on the power play.

If you’re wondering what the scoring looks like in a 17-0 hockey box score, here you go:

First period

5:34: BC Ava Thomas (Sarah Powers, Penelope Lavoie)

5:42: BC Sammy Taber (Sydney Semiga)

11:19: BC Julian Klein (Maxim Tremblay, Mila Advani)

11:51: BC Sarah Powers (Ava Thomas, Callie Rice)

12:13: BC Callie Rice (Ava Thomas)

16:04: BC Ava Thomas (Olivia Maffeo, Sarah Powers)

17:59: BC Lauren Glaser (Mila Advani, Grace Bickett)



Second period

6:42: BC Maxim Tremblay (Lauren Glaser, Alaina Dunn)

8:53: BC Ava Thomas (Sydney Semiga, Sarah Powers)

16:10: BC Sawyer Merrill (Sage Babey, Alaina Dunn)



Third period

1:46: BC Kiera Dempsey (Lauren Glaser, Sammy Taber)

2:59: BC Julian Klein (Maxim Tremblay)

4:21: BC Callie Rice (Ava Thomas, Kiera Dempsey)

10:23: BC Sammy Taber (Lauren Glaser, Alaina Dunn)

12:47: BC Tricia Piku (Sage Babey, Sawyer Merrill)

14:57: BC Maxim Tremblay (Julian Klein, Mila Advani)

15:21: BC Mila Advani (Julian Klein)

Meanwhile, the Boston College men’s team “only” defeated the US. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) 10-1 in an exhibition at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., after having the same score after two periods as their women counterparts. Dean Letourneau had a hat trick while Oscar Hemming and Teddy Mutryn both scored twice and Matias Vanhanen had four assists.

Puck Drop: Thursday, October 3, 2026

Junior defenseman Philippe Blais-Savoie had a goal and an assist and sophomore goaltender Jackson Unger made 22 saves to lead Colorado College to a sweep of No. 10 Massachusetts with a 6-1 victory Saturday night at Ed Robson Arena. The Tigers had a 39-23 edge in shots after successfully shutting out the Minutemen in the opener, 2-0.

After Friday’s scheduled game at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena had to be pushed back a day due to unplayable conditions, Saturday sophomore forward Matthew Van Blaricom had two goals and an assist as No. 19 Michigan Tech won the first game in the marquee weekend series with a 3-2 victory over No. 14 Minnesota. "I was impressed with both teams,” Michigan Tech coach Bill Muckalt said in a release. “It was a tremendous game, but we were able to make one more play in the third period and hang on. I'm excited for our group, and it's going to be another tough game tomorrow."

Michigan coach Brandon Naurato enjoyed career win No. 100 as No. 2 Michigan topped Bowling Green 4-3.

Lyle Odelein, a 16-year NHL veteran who was the first captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets and won the Stanley Cup with Montral in 1993, died from a heart issue. He was 58.

After Arizona State pulled off a 5-0 victory at Lindenwood on Friday, the Lions roared back and won the series finale 9-6 — setting a record for most goals ever scored in a Lindenwood game (14, 7-7 at Alaska-Anchorage in 2023). The home team had seven different players score, including Ty Nash notching an empty-net goal against his former team. No Arizona State coaches or players were made available to media during the series. a new interim coach is expected to be named this upcoming week with Greg Powers on leave while an investigation into the workout resulting in Matthew Mayich on life support begins.

Brady goes bar down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2omEvrg3MH — Lindenwood Hockey (@LindenwoodHKY) October 3, 2026

College Hockey Scores MEN

AHA

RIT 4, Niagara 2



Non-Conference

Union 4, Army 2

No. 7 Quinnipiac 6, No 20 Merrimack 3

No. 1 Denver 4, Alaska-Anchorage 1

Lindenwood 9, Arizona State 6

Ferris State 5, Canisius 5 (SO)

Colorado College 6, No. 10 Massachusetts 1

No. 2 Michigan 4, Bowling Green 3

No. 19 Michigan Tech 3, No. 14 Minnesota 2

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4, Long Island 0

Miami 4, Northern Michigan 1

Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 2 (OT)

Holy Cross 3, Maine 2 (OT)

No. 6 Wisconsin 1, Robert Morris 0

No. 16 Boston University 4, Alaska 0



Exhibition

Lake Superior 5, Windsor 2

Notre Dame 2, U. of Toronto 1

Clarkson 5, Ottawa 2

Maryville 3, St. Lawrence 1

No. 8 Western Michigan 5, Western Ontario 1

Carleton (Ont.) at Bentley, (NA)

No. 12 Boston College 10, US Under-18 1

No. 4 North Dakota 4, Augustana 1

Vermont 4, Brock 2



WOMEN

AHA

Mercyhurst 5, Syracuse 2

No. 4 Penn State 4, Robert Morris 1

Delaware 4, Lindenwood 1



NEWHA

Franklin Pierce 8, Saint Michael's 1



WCHA

No. 2 Ohio State 5, St. Thomas 2

No. 3 Minnesota 5, Bemidji State 3

No. 13 St. Cloud State 3, No. 15 Minnesota State 0



Non-Conference

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 3, Vermont 2 (OT)

New Hampshire 3, Long Island 0

Union 4, Merrimack 2

No. 12 Connecticut 4, Clarkson 0

No. 6 Quinnipiac 6, Providence 1

No. 14 Colgate 4, RIT

Boston College 17, Stonehill 0

Today’s College Hockey Schedule Non-Conference

No. 14 Minnesota at No. 19 Michigan Tech, 2 p.m. CT



Exhibition

Carleton (Ont.) at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m. ET

Manitoba at North Dakota, 3 p.m. CT



WOMEN

AHA

Lindenwood at Delaware, noon ET

Carson Carels scores his first goal in the NCAA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fPVUrFNBEP — Robert Munnich (@Robert_Munnich) October 4, 2026

This Date in Hockey History October 4, 1972: UMD center Rusty Fitzgerald was born in Minneapolis.



October 4, 1974: Ohio State goaltender Tom Askey was born in Kenmore, N.Y.



October 4, 1982: St. Louis Blues claimed Jack “Killer” Carlson from the Minnesota North Stars in the waiver draft. Carlson was supposed to be in the movie “Slap Shot” with his two brothers but had to be replaced by Dave Hanson.



October 4, 1983: Colgate center Jesse Winchester was born in Long Sault, Ontario.



October 4, 1990: Former Bowling Green defenseman Rob Blake notched the first two assists of his NHL career as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Islanders 4-1.



October 4, 1991: Former Bemidji State center Joe Otto notched his 300th career NHL point with an assist during Calgary’s 9-2 win over Edmonton.



October 4, 1991: The San Jose Sharks played their first official game, losing 4-3 to the Vancouver Canucks. Enforcer Craig Coxe, who was born in California and grew up playing hockey in Tucson, Ariz., scored in the first goal in franchise history.



October 4, 1992; Former North Dakota right wing Dave Christian was claimed by the Chicago Blackhawks from St. Louis in the waiver draft.



October 4, 1995: Former Bowling Green center Paul Ysebaert was named the first captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning.



October 4, 2005: Former Miami forward Rany Robitaille was claimed off waivers from Nashville by the Minnesota Wild.



October 4, 2014: Former Minnesota defenseman Nick Leddy was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Islanders in a three-way trade that involved Boston.

Hobey had astonishing speed on the ice and the grace of a figure skater. He also worked hard at the game, skating on frozen ponds in the dead of night to practice carrying the puck without looking at it. He made the St. Paul's varsity at age 14 and was soon leading it to upset wins over the best amateur teams — college and club — in the East. In the 1909-10 season, when Princeton went 7-3 against college teams, it lost 4-0 to Hobey and St. Paul's. SI’s Ron Fimrite on Hobey Baker

We'll Leave You With This ...

105 year old World War II Veteran Dominick Critelli returned to perform the National Anthem prior to the New York Islanders' home opener 🙌



(via: @NYIslanders) pic.twitter.com/b5FIv3zv1q — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 4, 2026

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.