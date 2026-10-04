Boston College Women Hockey Outscores Eagles Football Team in Season Opener: Puck Drop
- Puck Drop: Thursday, October 3, 2026
- College Hockey Scores
- Today’s College Hockey Schedule
- This Date in Hockey History
- We'll Leave You With This ...
Was it something someone said, or just whole offseason of pent-up energy that couldn’t be stopped?
Whatever it was, the Boston College women’s hockey team had a season opener to remember Saturday evening, by scoring 17 goals while also getting a shutout at Stonehill.
Not only did the Eagles set a program record for goal scored (which was previously 14 against RPI on Jan. 19, 1996, but they set an NCAA women’s hockey record for largest goal differential in a game. The Eagles even outscored the Boston College football team, which earlier in the day lost 25-16 at SMU.
Sophomore Ava Thomas had a hat trick and three assists, while senior Sammy Taber reached the 100-point milestone for her career as one of the four players who notched two goals. The others were Sammy Taber, Julian Klein, Callie Rice and Maxim Tremblay.
Boston College outscored the Skyhawks (0-3) 7-0, 3-0 and 7-0 by period, respectively, and outshot Stonehill 60-20 while using three goaltenders (who played 20 minutes each). Overall, 17 different players had at least one point, 18 had at least one shot.
Maybe the only thing the Eagles didn’t do at Warrior Ice Arena was score on special teams. Both teams were called for just one penalty, and went 0-for-1 on the power play.
If you’re wondering what the scoring looks like in a 17-0 hockey box score, here you go:
First period
5:34: BC Ava Thomas (Sarah Powers, Penelope Lavoie)
5:42: BC Sammy Taber (Sydney Semiga)
11:19: BC Julian Klein (Maxim Tremblay, Mila Advani)
11:51: BC Sarah Powers (Ava Thomas, Callie Rice)
12:13: BC Callie Rice (Ava Thomas)
16:04: BC Ava Thomas (Olivia Maffeo, Sarah Powers)
17:59: BC Lauren Glaser (Mila Advani, Grace Bickett)
Second period
6:42: BC Maxim Tremblay (Lauren Glaser, Alaina Dunn)
8:53: BC Ava Thomas (Sydney Semiga, Sarah Powers)
16:10: BC Sawyer Merrill (Sage Babey, Alaina Dunn)
Third period
1:46: BC Kiera Dempsey (Lauren Glaser, Sammy Taber)
2:59: BC Julian Klein (Maxim Tremblay)
4:21: BC Callie Rice (Ava Thomas, Kiera Dempsey)
10:23: BC Sammy Taber (Lauren Glaser, Alaina Dunn)
12:47: BC Tricia Piku (Sage Babey, Sawyer Merrill)
14:57: BC Maxim Tremblay (Julian Klein, Mila Advani)
15:21: BC Mila Advani (Julian Klein)
Meanwhile, the Boston College men’s team “only” defeated the US. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) 10-1 in an exhibition at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., after having the same score after two periods as their women counterparts. Dean Letourneau had a hat trick while Oscar Hemming and Teddy Mutryn both scored twice and Matias Vanhanen had four assists.
Puck Drop: Thursday, October 3, 2026
- Junior defenseman Philippe Blais-Savoie had a goal and an assist and sophomore goaltender Jackson Unger made 22 saves to lead Colorado College to a sweep of No. 10 Massachusetts with a 6-1 victory Saturday night at Ed Robson Arena. The Tigers had a 39-23 edge in shots after successfully shutting out the Minutemen in the opener, 2-0.
- After Friday’s scheduled game at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena had to be pushed back a day due to unplayable conditions, Saturday sophomore forward Matthew Van Blaricom had two goals and an assist as No. 19 Michigan Tech won the first game in the marquee weekend series with a 3-2 victory over No. 14 Minnesota. "I was impressed with both teams,” Michigan Tech coach Bill Muckalt said in a release. “It was a tremendous game, but we were able to make one more play in the third period and hang on. I'm excited for our group, and it's going to be another tough game tomorrow."
- Michigan coach Brandon Naurato enjoyed career win No. 100 as No. 2 Michigan topped Bowling Green 4-3.
- Lyle Odelein, a 16-year NHL veteran who was the first captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets and won the Stanley Cup with Montral in 1993, died from a heart issue. He was 58.
- After Arizona State pulled off a 5-0 victory at Lindenwood on Friday, the Lions roared back and won the series finale 9-6 — setting a record for most goals ever scored in a Lindenwood game (14, 7-7 at Alaska-Anchorage in 2023). The home team had seven different players score, including Ty Nash notching an empty-net goal against his former team. No Arizona State coaches or players were made available to media during the series. a new interim coach is expected to be named this upcoming week with Greg Powers on leave while an investigation into the workout resulting in Matthew Mayich on life support begins.
College Hockey Scores
MEN
AHA
RIT 4, Niagara 2
Non-Conference
Union 4, Army 2
No. 7 Quinnipiac 6, No 20 Merrimack 3
No. 1 Denver 4, Alaska-Anchorage 1
Lindenwood 9, Arizona State 6
Ferris State 5, Canisius 5 (SO)
Colorado College 6, No. 10 Massachusetts 1
No. 2 Michigan 4, Bowling Green 3
No. 19 Michigan Tech 3, No. 14 Minnesota 2
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4, Long Island 0
Miami 4, Northern Michigan 1
Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 2 (OT)
Holy Cross 3, Maine 2 (OT)
No. 6 Wisconsin 1, Robert Morris 0
No. 16 Boston University 4, Alaska 0
Exhibition
Lake Superior 5, Windsor 2
Notre Dame 2, U. of Toronto 1
Clarkson 5, Ottawa 2
Maryville 3, St. Lawrence 1
No. 8 Western Michigan 5, Western Ontario 1
Carleton (Ont.) at Bentley, (NA)
No. 12 Boston College 10, US Under-18 1
No. 4 North Dakota 4, Augustana 1
Vermont 4, Brock 2
WOMEN
AHA
Mercyhurst 5, Syracuse 2
No. 4 Penn State 4, Robert Morris 1
Delaware 4, Lindenwood 1
NEWHA
Franklin Pierce 8, Saint Michael's 1
WCHA
No. 2 Ohio State 5, St. Thomas 2
No. 3 Minnesota 5, Bemidji State 3
No. 13 St. Cloud State 3, No. 15 Minnesota State 0
Non-Conference
No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 3, Vermont 2 (OT)
New Hampshire 3, Long Island 0
Union 4, Merrimack 2
No. 12 Connecticut 4, Clarkson 0
No. 6 Quinnipiac 6, Providence 1
No. 14 Colgate 4, RIT
Boston College 17, Stonehill 0
Today’s College Hockey Schedule
Non-Conference
No. 14 Minnesota at No. 19 Michigan Tech, 2 p.m. CT
Exhibition
Carleton (Ont.) at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m. ET
Manitoba at North Dakota, 3 p.m. CT
WOMEN
AHA
Lindenwood at Delaware, noon ET
This Date in Hockey History
October 4, 1972: UMD center Rusty Fitzgerald was born in Minneapolis.
October 4, 1974: Ohio State goaltender Tom Askey was born in Kenmore, N.Y.
October 4, 1982: St. Louis Blues claimed Jack “Killer” Carlson from the Minnesota North Stars in the waiver draft. Carlson was supposed to be in the movie “Slap Shot” with his two brothers but had to be replaced by Dave Hanson.
October 4, 1983: Colgate center Jesse Winchester was born in Long Sault, Ontario.
October 4, 1990: Former Bowling Green defenseman Rob Blake notched the first two assists of his NHL career as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Islanders 4-1.
October 4, 1991: Former Bemidji State center Joe Otto notched his 300th career NHL point with an assist during Calgary’s 9-2 win over Edmonton.
October 4, 1991: The San Jose Sharks played their first official game, losing 4-3 to the Vancouver Canucks. Enforcer Craig Coxe, who was born in California and grew up playing hockey in Tucson, Ariz., scored in the first goal in franchise history.
October 4, 1992; Former North Dakota right wing Dave Christian was claimed by the Chicago Blackhawks from St. Louis in the waiver draft.
October 4, 1995: Former Bowling Green center Paul Ysebaert was named the first captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
October 4, 2005: Former Miami forward Rany Robitaille was claimed off waivers from Nashville by the Minnesota Wild.
October 4, 2014: Former Minnesota defenseman Nick Leddy was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Islanders in a three-way trade that involved Boston.
Hobey had astonishing speed on the ice and the grace of a figure skater. He also worked hard at the game, skating on frozen ponds in the dead of night to practice carrying the puck without looking at it. He made the St. Paul's varsity at age 14 and was soon leading it to upset wins over the best amateur teams — college and club — in the East. In the 1909-10 season, when Princeton went 7-3 against college teams, it lost 4-0 to Hobey and St. Paul's.SI’s Ron Fimrite on Hobey Baker
We'll Leave You With This ...
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral