One hundred and thirty-six penalty minutes were handed out in the series home-and-home opener between Michigan and Michigan State, and more penalties including suspensions are expected after a line brawl erupted in the third period Friday night.

Although shots in the game were even at 38 each, No. 1 Michigan won in a 5-1 rout at Ypst Ice Arena. Goaltender Jack Ivankovic made 37 saves while J.P. Hurlbert and Asher Barnett both had a goal and an assist for the Wolverines. The nation's leading goal scorer, Jayden Perron, also ripped his 14th of the season, while junior forward Cullen Potter had a first-period goal for No. 9 Michigan State.

The game only saw 10 minutes of penalties through the first two periods, when a hit from behind by Michigan State defenseman Sean Barnhill (listed as 6-6, 215 pounds) on Nick Moldenhauer (6-11, 184) sparked the line brawl in front of the Wolverines’ bench.

Before everything was sorted out, three players on each side headed to the locker room early with game disqualifications for fighting: Michigan’s Nic Sima, Drew Schock and Michael Hage, with Garrett Schifsky handed both roughing penalty and a 10-minute misconduct, with Barnhill, Shane Vansaghi and Matthew Lahey were disqualified from Michigan State, and Patrick Geary landing a 10-minute game misconduct.

Here are two different angles of what transpired on the ice:

We have a line brawl in Michigan-Michigan State.



Started with a hit from behind from Sean Barnhill on Nick Moldenhauer. Multiple MSU players left the box to join in on it. Jack Nesbitt, Sean Barnhill and others ejected. There will be suspensions. Rare scene in college hockey. pic.twitter.com/yi9ZVQEqIh — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 21, 2026

Michigan State has 17 players who have already been selected in the NHL Draft, and Michigan has 16 including plus the player who could go first overall in the 2027 NHL Draft, defenseman Landon DuPont.

Game 2 of the weekend series is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, at Munn Ice Arena.

Postgame perspective from Coach Brandon Naurato pic.twitter.com/6WUEjq3x92 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2026

College Hockey One-Timers

Gavin Morrissey’s short-handed goal, Wisconsin’s third of the season to tie Army and Brown for the most in college hockey, gave the Badgers an early lead, but Vasily Zelenov's third-period goal was the game-winner as the nation’s No. 2 team edged Penn State 2-1.

Mason Vaccari made 25 saves for the shutout while Matthew Romer, Pat Murphy and Owen Drury netted key goals as Stonehill registered just its second all-time win over a nationally- ranked opponent with a 4-0 victory over Northeastern.

Marcus Nguyen had a hat trick and freshman goaltender William Lacelle made 31 saves as host Omaha stunned No. 4 Western Michigan 3-1.

Chase Cheslock’s goal 4:50 of the third period tied the game and Will Ingemann made 35 saves as St. Thomas managed a tie at No. 3 Denver, and then earned the extra conference point by winning the shootout. He wasn’t’ credited with a loss, but it was the first non-win for goaltender Johnny Hicks (21-0-1).

David Andreychuk scored his first goal of the season in overtime as Yale topped Union 5-4.

Dean Letourneau scored goals as Boston College notched its first win against a ranked opponent this season, 4-0 at No. 20 Maine. Teddy Stiga and Alex Pelletier also scored, Oscar Hemming and Casey Mutryn both had two assists, and Louka Cloutier posted a 33-save shutout.

LOCKED IN BETWEEN THE PIPES! 🧱



Louka Cloutier with the big stops to lead Boston College to a shutout win!#NCAAMHockey x 🎥 ESPN+ / @BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/oXMsm2pJrg — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 21, 2026

Puck Drop: Saturday, November 21, 2026

St. Cloud State announced that longtime St. Cloud State public address announcer Chuck Claussen passed away on Thursday.

The financial firm Greenleaf Trust has secured the naming rights for the new basketball and hockey facility at Western Michigan. The arena is on schedule for its fall 2027 opening.

Friday was one of those rare non-holiday days during the regular season when the NHL didn’t have any games scheduled. Per NHL.com, there are 14 games set for Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and six in Canada.

Recruiting update: Left wing Andy Huang from St. Andrew's College (PHC) committed to Harvard to 2028-29.

College Hockey Scores MEN

AHA

Niagara 4, Canisius 3 (OT)

Robert Morris 4, Sacred Heart 2



Big Ten

No. 1 Michigan 5, No. 9 Michigan State 1

Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 3

No. 2 Wisconsin 2, Penn State 1



CCHA

Augustana 5, Bowling Green 1

Northern Michigan 3, Ferris State 2 (OT)

Bemidji State 4, Lake Superior 4 (OT)

No. 15 Michigan Tech 3, Minnesota State 0



ECAC

St. Lawrence 4, Colgate 3

Clarkson 4, Cornell 2

PRI 4, Brown 0

Yale 5, Union 4 (OT)



Hockey East

Boston College 4, No. 20 Maine 0

No. 17 Merrimack 6, No. 13 Boston University 3

Vermont 3. UMass Lowell 1



NCHC

No. 18 Miami 5, No. 12 Colorado College 2

St. Thomas 1, No. 3 Denver 1 (SO, St. Thomas wins shootout 1-0)

No. 4 Western Michigan 3, Omaha 1

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 5, Arizona State 1

No. 7 North Dakota 5, St. Cloud State 3



Non-Conference

Stonehill 4, No. 13 Northeastern 0

Long Island 5, Lindenwood 4

Alaska-Anchorage at Alaska, (n)

Women's College Hockey Scores AHA

No. 7 Penn State 6, Delaware 1

RIT 4, Syracuse 1

No. 15 Mercyhurst 1, Robert Morris, OT



ECAC

No. 14 Cornell 3, No. 10 Colgate 0

No. 8 Clarkson 3, No. 4 Princeton 1

St. Lawrence 5, No. 6 Quinnipiac 3



Hockey East

Boston University 0, Providence 0, (OT)

Merrimack 3, Boston College 2

New Hampshire 5, Holy Cross 3 ET

No. 9 Connecticut 2, Vermont 2 (OT)

No. 5 Northeastern 3, Maine 0



NEWHA

Post 6, Saint Anselm 2

Franklin Pierce 2, Long Island 1 (OT)

Assumption 7, Stonehill 2

Sacred Heart 6, Saint Michael's 1



WCHA

No. 12 Minnesota Duluth 3, Minnesota State 1

No. 1 Ohio State 5, No. 10 St. Cloud State 0

No. 2 Minnesota 4, St. Thomas 1

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

AHA

Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m. ET

Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m. ET



Big Ten

No. 1 Michigan at No. 9 Michigan State, 5 p.m. ET

Notre Dame at Ohio State, 5 p.m. ET

Penn State at No. 2 Wisconsin, 6 p.m. CT



CCHA

No. 10 Augustana at Bowling Green, 6 p.m. ET

Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 6 p.m. ET

Bemidji State at Lake Superior, 6 p.m. ET

No. 15 Michigan Tech at Minnesota State, 6 p.m. CT



ECAC

St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m. ET

Yale at RPI, 7 p.m. ET

Brown at Union, 7 p.m. ET

Clarkson at Colgate, 7:15 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Massachusetts at No. 11 Providence,

UConn at New Hampshire, 5 p.m. ET

No. 17 Merrimack at No. 13 Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

Vermont at UMass Lowell, 6p.m. ET

Boston College at No. 20 Maine, 7 p.m. ET



NCHC

Arizona State at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, 5 p.m. CT

No. 16 Miami at No. 12 Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT

St. Thomas at No. 3 Denver, 6 p.m. MT

St. Cloud State at No. 7 North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT

No. 4 Western Michigan at Omaha, 7 p.m. CT



Non-Conference

Holy Cross at No. 8 Quinnipiac, 3:15 p.m. ET

Long Island at Lindenwood, 5 p.m. CT

Air Force at Princeton, 7 p.m. ET

Alaska-Anchorage at Alaska, 7 p.m. AT



WOMEN

AHA

Robert Morris at No. 15 Mercyhurst, 2 p.m. ET

Syracuse at RIT, 3 p.m. ET



ECAC

No. 6 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Clarkson, 3 p.m. ET

No. 14 Cornell at No. 10 Colgate, SNY 3 p.m. ET

Brown at Rensselaer, 3 p.m. ET

No. 4 Princeton at St. Lawrence, 3 p.m. ET

No. 13 Yale at Union, 3 p.m. ET



Hockey East

No. 9 Connecticut at Vermont, 3 p.m. ET

Providence at Boston University, 4 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Post at Saint Anselm, 1 p.m. ET

Assumption at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Saint Michael's, 3:15 p.m. ET

Long Island at Franklin Pierce, 4 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 1 p.m. CT

No. 12 Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State, 2 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at No. 3 Wisconsin, 2 p.m. CT

No. 2 Minnesota at St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT

This Date in Hockey History November 21, 1927: North Dakota legend Gordy Christian was born in Warroad, Minn.



November 21, 1942: The NHL eliminated overtime due to wartime restrictions that influenced the train schedules. It didn’t reinstate it until the 1983-84 season. It took 40 years for it to be reinstated.



November 21, 1959: Lowell right wing Dean Jenkins was born in Billerica, Mass.



November 21, 1979: In preparation for the upcoming Olympics the Miracle on Ice Team opened a four-game series against the Canadian National Team. Team USA went winless, although three of the losses were by one goal.



November 21, 1979: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito notched his 70th career shutout with a 4-0 win over the Washington Capitals.



November 21, 1982: St. Lawrence right wing John Zeiler was born in Jefferson Hills, Penn.



November 21, 1982: Former UMD and Miracle Ice center Mark Pavelich scored the first natural hat tricks and had an assist to lead the New York Rangers over the Islanders, 7-3.



November 21, 1986: Maine goaltender Ben Bishop was born in Denver.



November 21, 1987: Merrimack defenseman Karl Stollery was born in Camrose, Alberta.



November 21, 1989: Boston College right wing Jimmy Hayes was born in Dorchester, Mass.



November 21, 1994: Union defenseman Nick DeSimone was born in East Amherst, N.Y.



November 21, 2008: Former St. Cloud State defenseman Bret Hedican played in his 1,000th NHL game as Anaheim lost at St. Louis.



November 21, 2021: Former Colorado College left wing Jaden Schwartz became the first player in Seattle Kraken history to have a four-point game with a goal and three assists during a 5-2 win against Washinton.



November 21, 2021: Former Minnesota player Ryan Lindgren became just the fourth defenseman, and 24th player overall, in NHL history to score a go-ahead goal in the final second of regulation. He scored with 0.7 seconds remaining as the New York Rangers defeated Buffalo 5-4.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"If you don't have confidence, you'll always find a way not to win.” Cammi Granato (Providence)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Junior defenseman Sam Court, who went head-first into the boards against Lake Superior State on Oct. 31.

Great to see you tonight, 37 pic.twitter.com/Pu6EgQUxnb — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) November 21, 2026

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