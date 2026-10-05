College Hockey a Cats and Dogs World in Early Going, Power Rankings: Puck Drop

Even though we’re only one week into the 2026-27 college hockey season for the men, and are just couple of weekends into the women’s schedule, there are already some teams that can be penciled in as likely contenders.

Your early-season leaders in points scored are Michigan’s Michael Hage and Jayden Perron with seven, and Michigan Tech freshman Matthew Van Blaricom is tied with them for most goals with three. The team with the most goals scored its Quinnipiac, which dismantled two Hockey east teams New Hampshire and Merrimack, 10-2 and 6-3, respectively.

Led by sophomore forward Ethan Wyttenbach and junior defenseman Elliott Groenewold with four points each, and six player who had three points over the weekend, the Bobcats had 16 players record a point in the first game, and 13 in the second. The 10 goals were the second most in program history in a season opener (12 against St. John's in 1981-82).

Last season, Quinnipiac scored 4.1 goals per game, which was second in the nation behind only Michigan (4.5). Only 25 teams averaged 3.1 per game, but all four of the teams that made the Frozen finished at least tied for seventh or better.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering about St. Cloud State’s hot start in women’s hockey, a lot of it has to do with the line of Alice Sauriol (four goals, seven assists, 11 points), Maria Mikaelyan (5-1–6) and Sofianna Sundelin (2-6–8), who have combined for 11 goals, 14 assists and 25 points through four games, all wins against ranked opponents. Sauriol leads the nation in points, while Wisconsin’s Cassie Hall tops everyone in goals with five.

College Hockey On SI Power Rankings 1. Michigan

2. Denver

3. North Dakota

4. Michigan State

5. Quinnipiac

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Western Michigan

8. Providence

9. Wisconsin

10. Colorado College



On Deck: Boston University, Boston College, Dartmouth, Connecticut, Michigan Tech



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Wisconsin

3. Minnesota

4. Quinnipiac

5. St. Cloud State

6. Penn State

7. Northeastern

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Vermont

10. St. Thomas

If I’m a Michigan hockey fan, this clip would excite me about the prospects of winning a National Championship.



They’re always going to score, but the little intangibles make this clip awesome.



In the Dzone, all 5 players in position taking away space and creating the… — Topher Scott (@HockeyThinkTank) October 4, 2026

NPI Top 10 There’s really very little to get our attention here due to the small sample size, it’s mostly just for a little fun. But it does give a glimpse of how the NCAA Percentage Index can be influenced by a game or two:



Men



Tied for first: Colorado College, Quinnipiac, Wisconsin, Union, Niagara, Michigan Tech, Michigan, Dever and Minnesota Duluth. In 10th by itself: Boston University.



Women



In case you’re wondering, the super-early women's National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index has the following top 10:



1. St. Cloud State

2. Vermont

3. Ohio State

4. Minnesota Duluth

5. Quinnipiac

6. Holy Cross

7. Union

8. Wisconsin

9. Assumption

10. Minnesota

Puck Drop: Monday, October 5, 2026

The Brett Larson era at Minnesota got off to a bumpy start as the No. 14 Gophers took a 3-1 loss and were swept at No. 19 Michigan Tech. Former Gophers goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz beat his old team for the third time with 29 saves, and Conner Roulette had a goal and an assist as the Huskies scored twice in the final three minutes. It was the Huskies' first sweep of the Gophers since Jan. 2005, their first sweep in the series at Houghton since Jan. 1998, and marking the first time they’ve won three straight over the Gophers in nearly 50 years (1977-78).

There were seven shutouts on the men’s side over the weekend, four by NCHC teams in non-conference play, while there have already been 16 on the women’s side.

Here's an odd twist to Boston College opening its season with a 17-0 victory at Stonehill is that the women’s hockey programs were involved in the last two 17-goal games as well. Wisconsin beat Stonehill last season, and Boston College lost to Harvard in 2003, both 17-2.

College Hockey Scores Today’s College Hockey Schedule

Non-Conference

No. 19 Michigan Tech 3, No. 14 Minnesota 1



Exhibition

Sacred Heart 3, Carleton (Ont.) 0

North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1



WOMEN

AHA

Lindenwood 3, at Delaware 1

Teydon Trembecky scored the game-winner on the power play for his first goal of the season! #mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/Apeko8Igjz — Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) October 4, 2026

Today's College Hockey Schedule No Games Scheduled

This Date in Hockey History October 5, 1916: Hall of Fame left wing Roy Conacher was born in Toronto.



October 5, 1932: The Detroit Falcons changed their name to the Red Wings and unveiled the winged wheel logo and red uniforms.



October 5, 1965: Hall of Fame center Mario Lemieux was born in Montreal.



October 5, 1965: Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy was born in Quebec City.



October 5, 1971: Wisconsin right wing Dan Plante was born in Hayward, Wisc.



October 5, 1976: After relocating from Kansas City, the Colorado Rockies played their first game and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2.



October 5, 1979: Colorado College left wing Peter Sejna was born in Liptovsky Mikulas, Czechoslovakia.



October 5, 1983: Goaltender Tom Barrasso, who played numerous times for Team USA, made his first NHL start for the Buffalo Sabres. He made 21 saves in a 5-3 win over the visiting Hartford Whalers.



October 5, 1989: Mike Modano notched his first career goal and first career assist in his first NHL game as the Minnesota North Stars defeated the visiting New York Islanders, 6-5.



October 5, 1989: Former Minnesota defenseman Mike Ramsey was credited with his 200th career NHL assist as the Buffalo Sabres topped the Quebec Nordiques, 4-3.



October 5, 1990: Former Boston College left wing Kevin Stevens set an NHL record for the most points in a season-opening game when he had two goals and four assists for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 7-4 victory over the Washington Capitals.



October 5, 1991: Former UMD defenseman Curt Giles announced his retirement after playing 14 NHL seasons, and twice for Team Canada.



October 5, 1993: The Dallas Stars hosted their first game after relocating from Minnesota. Neal Broten, who won the Hobey Baker Award at the University of Minnesota, scored the first goal in Dallas and netted a second during the 6-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.



October 5, 2004: Michigan center Gavin Brindley was born in Fort Myers, Fla.



October 5, 2005: All 30 teams played on opening night after an owners’ lockout led to the cancellation of the 2004-05 season.



October 5, 2005: Former North Dakota standout Zach Parise finally made his NHL debut and notched an assist for the New Jersey Devils. After signing with the Devils he spent his first pro season with the AHL Albany River Rats due to the 2004-05 NHL lockout.



October 5, 2005: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour took the loss in the first NHL game decided by a shootout. Daniel Alfredsson of the Ottawa Senators scored twice in regulation and again in the shootout against the Toronto Maple Leafs.



October 5, 2011: Former North Dakota left wing Zach Parise was named captain of the New Jersey Devils.



October 5, 2016: Former Miami defenseman Dan Boyle announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NHL. He played in 1,093 games after originally signing as an undrafted free agent by the Florida Panthers.



October 5, 2017: Former Maine goaltender Jimmy Howard made 37 saves to notch his 200th career win as the Detroit Red Wings opened their new home, Little Caesars Arena, with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

“This is your moment. You’re meant to be here.” Herb Brooks

We'll Leave You With This ...

From learning to skate at Schneider to scoring her first collegiate goal at Schneider 🥹#BobcatNation x #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/MtscAw5xIn — Quinnipiac Women's Ice Hockey (@QU_WIH) October 4, 2026

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