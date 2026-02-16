March hockey doesn’t wait for anyone, and across the country the contenders are rising to the top while conference races tighten.

The Big Ten is shaping up to be a two-team race between Michigan State and Michigan.

Out east, Providence saw its nine-game winning streak come to a close, while Quinnipiac is making a strong bid to be considered the regions best, and one of the top offenses in college hockey.

In the CCHA, St. Thomas has come out as the frontrunner and newest member of the power rankings, while Michigan Tech is coming on strong.

The NCHC feels like it has been firmly in North Dakota’s hands for a month. However, Western Michigan’s recent dominance makes the upcoming series between the two all the more important, while Denver is also building momentum, going undefeated in its last seven games.

1. Michigan State

Jan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their game-winning goal by Michigan State Spartans forward Charlie Stramel (15) against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

The Spartans were idle, preparing for a two-game series against Notre Dame. Michigan State is trailing rival Michigan in the Big Ten standings by four points, but have two fewer games played. The Spartans have a favorable schedule, playing the next two series at home before traveling to Minnesota to round out the regular season.

2. Michigan

The Wolverines took five of six points in a series against Penn State, winning the opener in a shootout before rolling 6-3 in game two. The Wolverines lead the Big Ten with 43 points, trailed closely by Michigan State with 39 points. However, Michigan has just two series remaining, traveling on the road against a desperate Wisconsin team before hosting Minnesota to end conference play.

3. North Dakota

North Dakota coaches and players resting on the bench. | North Dakota Athletics

The Fighting Hawks continue their dominance in the NCHC, sweeping Miami of Ohio. On Friday, UND shut out Miami 1-0. The following night required overtime, but the Fighting Hawks prevailed 4-3. North Dakota hosts St. Cloud State, followed by a trip to Western Michigan to end the season.

4. Penn State

Jan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions goaltender Kevin Reidler (35) stretches prior to the start of overtime against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions have been so close to breaking through in big games, but continue to find themselves on the unfortunate side of some really close games. This team has shown that it can play with the best. Penn State's record when facing a team other than Michigan or Michigan State is 17-3-0.

5. Western Michigan

Apr 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Western Michigan Broncos forward Liam Valente (23) hoists the national championship trophy after Western Michigan defeated the Boston University Terriers to win the Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Broncos took care of Arizona State, winning 6-2 in game one and 7-2 the following night. The Broncos have won 13 of their last 15 games and are starting to look like the reigning national champions. Western Michigan travels to Colorado College before a conference-defining series against North Dakota.

6. Providence

Connelly's Overtime Goal Gives No. 11 Men's Hockey A 6-5 win. | Providence Athletics

The nine-game winning streak comes to a halt after a split with Northeastern. The Friars lost 4-2 on Friday before scoring four unanswered goals to win 4-1 in game two. Providence continues to hold the top spot in the Hockey East standings, playing the bottom two teams in the conference, before a one-game series against Connecticut to end the regular season.

7. Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac men's hockey needed OT but came out on top against Wisconsin | David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bobcats rolled to a sweep of Princeton by a score of 4-1 both Saturday and Sunday. They've won four straight and have the second-best scoring offense in the country with 4.40 goals per game. The only other team to have a goals per game above four is Michigan, at 4.66. Quinnipiac hosts Cornell on Friday night, followed by Colgate on Saturday. If the Bobcats can sweep the weekend, they would almost guarantee themselves the top spot in the conference tournament.

8. Denver

Apr 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; forward Jack Devine (4) and Denver Pioneers goaltender Matt Davis (35) look on after losing to the Western Michigan Broncos in the second overtime during the Frozen Four college ice hockey national semifinals at Enterprise Center. | Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Pioneers swept Omaha on the road, winning 5-2 in game one and 3-1 in game two. Denver has the weekend off before hosting Arizona State to cap the regular season. Denver is 6-0-1 over its last seven games, with a sweep of Arizona State, the Pioneers could carry a month's worth of momentum into the NCHC playoffs.

9. Minnesota Duluth

Max Plante celebrates a goal. | Minnesota duluth Athletics

The Bulldogs were idle in preparation for a series at Miami of Ohio. UMD stopped its four-game skid with a 3-2 victory over North Dakota last time out. If the Bulldogs want to make some noise in the conference playoffs, the next two weekends are their last chance to garner some momentum.

10. St. Thomas

St. Thomas' logo | St. Thomas Athletics

The Tommies are new to the power rankings after being idle last weekend. Over the last 18 games, St. Thomas is 14-3-1 and has moved to second in the CCHA standings, trailing Michigan Tech by one point. The Tommies only have two series left in the season, hosting Augustana this weekend and traveling to Bemidji State to end conference play.

