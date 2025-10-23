College Hockey TV Ratings All Going in Same Direction, Up: Puck Drop
ESPN announced that Game 1 of the No. 3 Michigan State at No. 1 Boston University series last Friday drew the biggest audience for a college hockey game since 2018, and was the fourth most-watched regular season game ever on ESPN networks.
The game, won by the Spartans on ESPN2 en route to a dramatic sweep, featured 34 players who had already been selected in the NHL draft.
Although specific numbers weren't provided, this came on the heels of the ratings being up both for the Frozen Four and national championship games in both men's and women's college hockey last spring.
The men's national championship, with Western Michigan defeating Boston University, was up 30 percent from the previous year. It was the second-best championship audience since 2018, when Quinnipiac defeated Minnesota in the title game. Meanwhile, the women's national championship between Wisconsin and Ohio State game was up 22 percent
Hockey ratings appear to be up in general. For example, on the NHL season opener ESPN opened with a tripleheader, up 37 percent from last year. The middle game, the Penguins-Rangers delivered ESPN’s second-best opening night game on cable behind the Blackhawks-Penguins in 2023.
Last year's Four Nations Face-Off championship game featuring Canada and the US delivered 9.3 million viewers for ESPN's largest hockey audience to date.
Could it mean more national television coverage for college hockey? Absolutely if the numbers keep rising and the interest continues to grow. Remember, back in July Gavin McKenna’s commitment announcement to Penn State was made on SportsCenter, and then his first games at Arizona State were shown on NHL Network.
Puck Drop: Thursday, October 23, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Wednesday's Scores
No Games Scheduled
Thursday's Games
MEN
Non-Conference
No. 2 Western Michigan at No. 3 Michigan, 7 p.m.
Exhibition
U.S. Under-18 Team at Niagara, 11 p.m.
Did You Notice?
• The NCAA has served notice to its membership that the 5-for-5 eligibility rule change that has been circulated isn’t coming to college sports for the foreseeable future. Part of the message included: "The Division I Cabinet determined that, for the remainder of the current academic year and for the rosters competing during the 2026-27 academic year, it will maintain existing eligibility rules as they pertain to student-athletes competing in no more than four seasons of athletics competition in a particular sport over a consecutive five-year period. The Cabinet is studying these policies, along with several related eligibility rules, and will later consider what changes, if any, to implement for future academic years."
• Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is the latest to be critical of the the NCAA allowing G-League players to be eligible to go back and play at the collegiate level, like London Johnson committing to Louisville. “To me, it's ridiculous. It's embarrassing. I love my job. I don't respect my profession. And I don't respect whoever is doing this — whoever made those decisions — because they're afraid some lawyer is going to sue them. You hit a sore spot for me. The transfer portal is enough. We have no rules. And now we've just taken no rules and added more no rules." Hockey is going through something similar with players like Jack Beck playing professionally for four games in the American Hockey League before joining Arizona State this season, while Bemidji State added Hudson Thornton and Connor McClennon.
On This Date in Hockey History:
Hockey Quote of the Day
"I never want this journey to end."- Jennifer Botterill