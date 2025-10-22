Devils’ Jack Hughes’ Latest Milestone Adds to Stardom
New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes continues to turn heads. The center recorded his third career hat trick over the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Devils extended their win streak to five games.
Hughes, only 24, has now tallied a whopping six goals in three games. He opened the scoring for New Jersey against the Maple Leafs with his fourth goal of the year. His second goal came at the 16:17 mark of the middle frame as a result of a quick transition and catching Toronto in a line change. Hughes' third goal came from a wrist shot on an empty net with an assist from Jesper Bratt that helped seal the deal for an eventual 5-2 win.
The young star — who has the previously mentioned six goals and an additional assist in his last three games — has quickly garnered a reputation as one of the most popular players in the NHL.
Young Devils Star Hits New Mark, Shows Bright Future of NHL
Hughes was originally the No. 1 overall pick for the Devils back in 2019. He's since recorded 360 points with 147 goals.
Hughes previously recorded his first hat trick during 2022 and another against the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023.
The latest win for New Jersey marks the first time in 2 1/2 years that the Devils have had a five-game winning streak. While speaking postgame to the media, Hughes said going on a winning streak undoubtedly adds to the fun of the game.
"It's crazy that it's been two years. We know we have a good team here. It's fun when you can string together a really good winning streak," Hughes said. "That's something we want to do, not just now but throughout the year. Five is a real good start for us."
Young Talent Shining Across NHL
In the midst of only his seventh season, Hughes also continued to prove that the league is trending in a younger direction.
While certainly not with New Jersey, New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer is also evidence of this. On the same night as Hughes' hat trick, Schaefer scored a goal that gave him the longest point streak by any defenseman at the start of their career.
Hughes' younger brother, Luke, also recently signed a seven-year contract worth $63,000,000 ($9,000,000 AAV) with the Devils. At only 22, the contract shows that in addition to Schaefer and Jack, the league in investing heavily in its future stars.
