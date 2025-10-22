Oilers’ Isaac Howard Ready for Bigger Role
Edmonton Oilers rookie forward Isaac Howard recorded the first NHL goal of his career in the team’s 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. The reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the NCAA’s top player was originally assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate, but he was re-called before the season opener and has remained in the lineup. Over his first six games, head coach Kris Knoblauch has slowly incorporated the 21-year-old more and more into the mix, but he's averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time per game.
As the head coach of the Oilers watched his rookie winger score his first NHL goal, a light bulb had to go off. The youngster has plenty of development left in his game, but he’s made it clear in just a handful of games that he’s ready for a bigger role in Edmonton.
Load ‘Em Up
It’s not a coincidence that Howard’s first tally in the NHL came when he was on the ice with the organization’s top two players, Connor McDavd and Leon Draisaitl. The forecheck from McDavid created a loose puck and Leon Draisaitl pounced on it before sending a beautiful pass to the middle of the ice where a streaking Howard buried the shot.
So far, the Oilers have primarily used Vasily Podkolzin as the winger alongside Draisaitl and McDavid, but Howard could be a better choice. Podkolzin provides a totally different element than Howard, and it’s understandable why Knoblauch has chosen to use his gritty strength to balance out the superstar duo he’s with.
But Howard clearly has the speed and tools to keep up with assist the two-headed monster in Edmonton. He demonstrated that expertly with his first-ever NHL goal.
Right Place, Right Time
What stood out the most was Howard’s ability to read the developing play and anticipate Draisaitl’s pass. As Draisaitl gains possession and pushes to the net, Howard skates hard into the center slot, pushing the Ottawa defense back into the goaltender. He then stops suddenly in between the face-off dots, which gives him just enough open ice for Draisaitl to feed the puck into a shooting position for Howard.
Playing in collegiate hockey, Howard’s game was built on anticipation and intelligence in the offensive zone. He has a strong shot and creativity with the puck, but it’s the way he’s always in the right spot and open position when the puck comes his way that makes him such a valuable addition to the Oilers lineup.
The Oilers are looking for a balanced lineup as they try to repeat once again as Western Conference champions. Adding an incredibly talented and motivated rookie to the mix like Howard is already adding a spark and new energy to their top six, and he’s showing how ready he is for a bigger role in Edmonton.
