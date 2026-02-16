Italy vs. Switzerland Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Qualification Playoff

The Olympic men's hockey competition has been a disaster for the home country. Italy finished in last place in the round robin stage, going 0-3 with a goal differential of -15.

The good news is they have at least one more game in them, and they have a chance to pull off a miracle against Switzerland to earn their way to the quarterfinals. The bad news, the betting market has zero faith in the Italians.

Let's dive into it.

Italy vs. Switzerland Men's Olympic Hockey Odds

Puck Line

Italy +4 (-130)

Switzerland -4 (+110)

Moneyline

Italy +1150

Switzerland -2400

Total

6.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Italy vs. Switzerland How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 17

Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Italy record: 0-3

Switzerland record: 1-1-0-1

Italy vs. Switzerland Prediction and Pick

Italy is truly the worst team in the tournament, and it's not close. They have an Inner Slot Shots Percentage of 15.3%, creating just 11 inner slot shot attempts, while allowing 61. They also have a CORSI% of 30.8% and a FENWICK% of 27.7%.

Meanwhile, Switzerland has been a solid team throughout the tournament, sitting firmly in the second tier of teams alongside Finland, Sweden, and Czechia in terms of advanced metrics. Their improvement compared to international competition in years past is impressive, and I expect them to completely blow past Italy in this game.

Pick: Switzerland -4 (+110)

