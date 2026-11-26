Here’s something to take note of when watching the games and highlights from the Friendship Four, the only collegiate hockey tournament played at an international venue. While it’s considered an interesting way for North Americans to spend the Thanksgiving holiday abroad, it’s chance for a handful of players to play a lot closer to home.

Granted, no one playing in this year’s tournament is from Northern Ireland, with the closest being Colgate freshman forward Sam Lyne, who hails from Danbury, England (which about 335 miles away in a straight line, but more like a 10-hour drive and ferry trip), it gives their families and friends a much better chance to see them play in person.

How thankful do you think some of them are today to have the opportunity?

There are 10 European players and one Russian on the four rosters:

Colgate: Simone Dadiè (Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy), Sam Lyne (Danbury, England), Elias Zimmerman (Gavle, Sweden ), Tobias Öhman (Bålsta, Sweden).

Connecticut: Veeti Louhivaara (Jyväskylä, Finland)

Minnesota Duluth: Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, Sweden)

Providence: Tomas Machu (Ostrava, Czechia); Aleksi Kivioja (Espoo, Finland); Julius Symph (Munich, Germany); Alex Rybakov (Chelyabinsk, Russia); Martin Masa (Brno, Czechia)

Of note: Colgate also has defenseman Kyle Kim on the roster after he transferred from Boston University. He’s originally from Seoul, Korea. That’s only 5,490 miles (8,835 km) away from Belfast.

Here are the three top college hockey games to watch this weekend, in reverse order:

3) Maine vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden

Saturday, Nov. 28, noon EST

In the seventh edition of The Frozen Apple, a biannual Cornell specialty set at Madison Square Garden, the Big Red is gearing up to play host to Maine for the first-ever matinee running of this contest. Cornell has only lost this competition once, back in 2018 when it was bested by conference rival Harvard by a score of 4-1. However, the Black Bears could give the Big red a run for its money this year. Maine has picked up wins over ranked teams this season, including Quinnipiac and UMass, and briefly rose into the national rankings at No. 20 last week. Meanwhile, Cornell has struggled to a 3-5 start after making the NCAA tournament last season, where it was knocked out by eventual champion Denver in the regional semifinal. This is a chance for both teams to take a step forward in their 2026-27 campaigns and prove themselves in front of a large crowd, with the last Frozen Apple pulling in more than 16,000 fans.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 92.9 FM (eastern Maine); 100.5 FM (southern Maine); 1310 AM; GoBlackBears.com/MIHRadio

2) No. 16 Northeastern at No. 5 Dartmouth

Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. EST

Dartmouth is the only team with an unblemished record in men’s college hockey, but the Big Green has played a limited sample with only six games under its belt. Next up, a challenging game at home against a No. 16 Northeastern program it hasn't beaten since 1992. This will be just the second ranked team Dartmouth has faced this season, but it took down ECAC contender No. 5 Quinnipiac in stride 5-2 just two weeks ago. This is an important game if Dartmouth wants to continue to prove itself as a top national competitor, as the Huskies are 6-1 since Halloween, the only blemish coming last weekend in a split with Stonehill. However, this will also be Northeastern’s biggest challenge so far this season, as the homeless Huskies have yet to face a top-ten opponent. Discipline will be crucial as Dartmouth and Northeastern are third and fourth in the nation in power plays, respectively, each scoring about a third of the time. The Big Green has the second-best penalty kill (92.9 percent) in the country to boot.

TV: ESPN+

1) No. 3 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 9 Providence at Belfast

Friday, Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. EST

Every year, four college hockey teams across conferences jet off to Belfast, Northern Ireland for Thanksgiving weekend to partake in the Friendship Four. It’s the only NCAA college hockey tournament outside of the United States, and it brings a lot of excitement to a small but growing ice hockey community. This is the first year that Minnesota Duluth has participated in the competition, and it’s the second time for Providence, which was the runner-up back in 2017. With both of these teams currently in the NCAA’s top ten and facing each other for the first time in five years, it’ll be a thrilling way to open the weekend. Providence has never beaten the Bulldogs, but came close with a tie in 2011 and a double-overtime loss in 2016, which still stands as the longest game in NCAA Northeast Regional tournament history, going more than 80 minutes (UMD won 2-1 in Worcester, Mass.). This should be a strong goaltending battle, with Minnesota Duluth’s Carl Axelsson and Providence’s Jack Parsons ranked second and third nationally in expected saves, each making about nine more stops than they should be, on average. They’ve both helped carry their teams to five-game win streaks heading into the Friendship Four, but one of those will end this weekend.

Radio: 790 The Score; 610 / 650 / 103.9 KDAL

TV: FloHockey

Puck Drop: Thursday, November 26, 2026

From everyone here at both College Hockey On SI and Boston College On SI, happy Thanksgiving to you and your families!

St. Thomas came back from a two-goal deficit to win at Bemidji State for the first time 4-2. Quinn Rudrud scored the game-winner while freshman Aiden Grossklaus scored his first collegiate goal, and junior Jakub Altrichter had three assists. Sophomore Will Ingemann got the win even though the Tommies were outshot 28-22.

Coming off its 10-0 victory against host Australia to open the 2026 Women’s World Para Ice Hockey Championship, Team USA was set to face Great Britain at 3:30 a.m. ET. A win would lock up a spot in the semifinals. Look for an update here Thursday.

Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) with his 19th goal this month as the Ducks crushed the visiting Sharks 7-0. He’s just one goal shy of the NHL record of 20 held by both Teemu Selanne (March 1993) and Joe Malone (February 1921).

Another game, another Cutter Gauthier goal! 😤



He now has 19 goals this month! pic.twitter.com/DTtiZvComu — NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2026

College Hockey Score MEN

Non-Conference

St. Thomas 4, Bemidji State 2

College Hockey Schedule Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled



Friday’s Games

MEN

Adirondack Winter Invitational (at 1980 Rink Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

No. 17 Merrimack vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m. ET

Clarkson vs. RIT, 7:15 p.m. ET



Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 9 Providence, 9 a.m. ET

Colgate vs. Connecticut, 2 p.m. ET



AHA

Air Force at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET



ECAC

No. 5 Dartmouth at Harvard, 7:15 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

No. 20 Boston College at Notre Dame, 3 p.m. ET

Minnesota State at Minnesota, 4 p.m. CT

Princeton at Penn State, 5 p.m. ET

No. 7 Denver at No. 13 Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

Yale at Omaha, 6 p.m. CT

Ferris State at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Mo. 14 Miami at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET

Ohio State at Union, 7 p.m. ET

St. Cloud State at No. 19 Vermont, 7 p.m. ET

Alaska-Anchorage at Arizona State, 7 p.m. MT

Alaska at No. 18 Colorado College, 7 p.m. MT

No. 15 Army at RPI, 7 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at No. 4 North Dakota, 7 p.m. CT



Exhibition

Maryville at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET



WOMEN

D1 in DC (at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Arlington, Va.)

No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Princeton, 2 p.m. ET

Boston College vs. No. 8 Penn State, 5 p.m. ET



Nutmeg Classic (at M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, Conn.)

No. 13 Yale at No. 7 Quinnipiac, SNY 3 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart vs. No. 9 Connecticut, 6:15 p.m. ET



AHA

RIT at No. 15 Mercyhurst, 6 p.m. ET



ECAC

Dartmouth at Harvard, 3 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Merrimack vs. St. Lawrence, noon ET, at 1980 Rink Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.

Delaware at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

No. 11 St. Cloud State at Vermont, 2 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT

Lindenwood at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT

For the full weekend college hockey schedule, men and women.

This Date in Hockey History November 26

November 26, 1910: Milt Brink, who is in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and spent most of his career in the American Hockey Association, was born in Hibbing, Minn.



November 26, 1917: The National Hockey League was founded. The charter members of the new league were the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Arenas and Quebec Bulldogs.



November 26, 1925: The NHL added the New York Americans and Pittsburgh Pirates, and lengthened the season from 30 to 36 games.



November 26, 1925: The Pittsburgh Pirates played their first NHL game, losing at Boston 2-1. Defenseman and captain Lionel Conacher, one of three athletes in history to have his name engraved on both the Grey Cup and Stanley Cup, scored the first goal in franchise history.



November 26, 1949: Boston University center Jack Borotsik was born in Brandon, Manitoba.



November 26, 1960: Northern Michigan left wing Steve Bozek was born in Kelowna, British Columbia.



November 26, 1961: Cornell goaltender Darren Eliot was born in Hamilton, Ontario.



November 26, 1961: Gordie How became the first player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career regular season games.



November 26, 1972: Boston University defenseman Rich Brennan was born in Schenectady, N.Y.



November 26, 1975: Former St. Mary’s College (Division III) goaltender bob Paradise was traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Washington for its second-round pick in the 1976 NFL Draft, which was used to select center Greg Malone.



November 26, 1975: Bobby Orr played in his final game with the Boston Bruins. He had an assist.



November 26, 1975: Dartmouth hosted its first hockey game at Thompson Arena as the Big Green tied the 1976 U.S. Olympic Team, 3-3.



November 26, 1982: Minnesota defenseman Keith Ballard was born in Baudette, Minn.



November 26, 1983: Former Minnesota center Neil Broten’s natural hat trick marked the first time in the NHL history that it was done with the last goal being in overtime. The North Stars won at Toronto, 7-6.



November 26. 1989: Former North Dakota goaltender Jon Casey made 51 saves to lead the North Stars to a 5-3 home victory against Chicago.



November 26, 1992: Minnesota goaltender Adam Wilcox was born in South St. Paul, Minn.



November 26, 1996: Defenseman Brandon Carlo, who twice played for the U.S. I the World Junior Championships, was born in Colorado Springs, Colo.



November 26, 1991: Hall of Fame Wisconsin and Team USA coach Bob “It’s a great day For Hockey" Johnson died in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was 60. Johnson won three national titles with the Badgers. He also played at Minnesota and briefly coached Colorado College and the Pittsburgh Penguins.



November 26. 1996: Former Alaska Anchorage left wing Mike Peluso was traded along with Richard Persson from New Jersey to St. Louis for Ken Sutton and a second-round selection in the 1999 NFL Draft.



November 26, 2000: Former Denver forward Antti Laaksonen scored the first hat trick in Minnesota Wild history and had an assist during a 4-2 win against the visiting Vancouver Canucks. It was his first hat trick as well.



November 26, 2005: Former North Dakota and Ferris State left wing Jason Blake scored 31 seconds into the game and went on to notch his third NHL hat tricks as the Islanders won in Philadelphia 4-2.



November 26, 2014: Former Minnesota center Nick Bjugstad scored 21 seconds into the game as Florida defeated Carolina 1-0. Roberto Luongo and former Michigan goaltender Al Montoya shared the shutout.



November 26, 2021: Former Wisconsin forward Joe Pavelski scored his 400th NHL goal to help lead Dallas to a 3-1 victory against the Avalanche.



November 27

November 27, 1941: The Boston Bruins set an NHL record that will almost certainly never be broken, scoring four goals in overtime to defeat the Brookly Americans 6-2. At the time, overtime wasn’t sudden death, but a 10-minute period.



November 27, 1960: Gordie Howe became the first player in NHL history to score 1,000 points. He did so on an assist Howie Glover’s goal as Detroit defeated Toronto 2-0. He reached the milestone in just 938 games.



November 27, 1965: Howe became the first player to score 600 goals. However, Detroit lost 3-2 to Montreal.



November 27, 1967: North Dakota right wing Garry Valk was born in Edmonton.



November 27, 1968: Michigan State center Shawn Heaphy was born in Sudbury, Ontario



November 27, 1969: Howe notched two assists to become the first player to have 1,700 points. Detroit defeated Los Angeles 5-1.



November 27, 1988: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck became just the fifth goaltender in New York Rangers’ history to win 100 games with a 5-3 victory over the Islanders.



November 27, 1991: Denver right wing Beau Bennett was born in Gardena, Calif.



November 27, 1992: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios notched his 100th NHL goal during Chicago’s 8-1 victory at Edmonton.



November 27, 1997: Defenseman Michael Petit became the first player in NHL history to play for 10 different teams: Canucks, Rangers, Nordiques, Maple Leafs, Flames, Kings, Lightning, Oilers, Flyers and Coyotes.



November 27, 2009: Former Boston College right wing Chuck Kobasew scored his second, and last, NHL hat trick as the Minnesota Wild won at home against the Colorado Avalanche 5-3.



November 27, 2015: Former North Dakota left wing Dave Tippett notched coaching win No. 500 as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“I try to help people. I was very lucky to have my sister come to me at the right time to form this. We help other people who are struggling with addiction. In the addiction world, the only thing I have to do to help people is tell the truth. I tell people what happened to me. I got hurt. I got stuck on some things.” Kevin Stevens (Boston College)

We'll Leave You With This ...

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